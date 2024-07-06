Keir Starmer rules out surprise tax rises as he vows to take 'tough decisions for the whole country'

6 July 2024, 13:32 | Updated: 6 July 2024, 13:59

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Saturday July 6, 2024. (Claudia Greco/Pool via AP)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Saturday July 6, 2024. (Claudia Greco/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has pledged not to increase taxes that weren't included in the Labour manifesto in an address to the nation on his first full day as Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Giving a press conference after his first Cabinet meeting as PM, Sir Keir said that his party was "going to have to take the tough decisions [and] take them early", promising to act with "a raw honesty".

But he told reporters that this was "not a prelude to saying there is some tax decision we didn't speak about.

"It's about the tough decisions to fix the problem and being honest about what they are."

Labour's manifesto included plans to levy VAT on private schools and close non-dom tax loopholes, but the party was also hit with accusations from the Conservatives during the campaign that it would raise other taxes, which it denied.

The party's own tax adviser told LBC before the election that it may have to raise inheritance tax, which Labour also denied.

Read more: Keir Starmer holds first cabinet meeting as PM says Labour has a 'huge amount of work to do'

Read more: ‘Now we rebuild Britain’: Triumphant Keir Starmer delivers first speech as Prime Minister as he vows to deliver change

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference after his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party. Picture date: Saturday July 6, 2024.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference after his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party. Picture date: Saturday July 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir pointed to new Health Secretary Wes Streeting's description of the NHS as "broken" as an example of his government's honesty.

He added later that this criticism was :not aimed at the chief executive of the NHS," but rather "a reflection on the failure of leadership of the last government.

Sir Keir said "it is a raw honesty about the state of the NHS because we will not fix it if we are not honest."

He also said that prisons were another example of "where other parts of the system are broken".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference after his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference after his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir hit out at the "mess" he said that the Conservatives had left behind after their 14 years of government.

But he admitted that "different change will be delivered at different speeds", adding that it "won't be a question of simply saying nothing's going to change until towards the end of the first term".

When asked if he could offer one concrete promise to voters about delivery in the first 100 days, Sir Keir said "the thing that's changed already is the mindset of the government."

Matthew Wright argues with caller, who believes the Labour Party is 'doomed to fail'

The Prime Minister said: "It's a mindset of service. Of country first, party second. That's not a slogan, that is the test for all of our decisions."

He added: "I am restless for change and I think and hope that what you've already seen demonstrates that."

Sir Keir said that the appointments of Sir Patrick Vallance and business chief James Timpson to ministerial posts should demonstrate the party's commitment to change and "it won't surprise you to know... I've been talking to them for some time about the need for the change that we will put in place."

"We have been planning for months to hit the ground running," Sir Keir said. He said he had held extensive conversations with Cabinet and there will be "further announcements in the coming days".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer giving a press conference on Saturday
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer giving a press conference on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

"But, look, it is not an overnight exercise changing the country."

Sir Keir also vowed to "turn our back on tribal politics" because "that's what's gone wrong" in the last few years.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to "govern for the whole of the country and take the country forward, and turn our back on tribal politics and simply picking issues we want to fight just for the party politics of it.

"That's what's gone wrong, in my view, in the last few years."

He said his party's election result had given him "a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom" and "to do politics differently".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said: "This will be a politics and a government that is about delivery, is about service. Self-interest is yesterday's politics."

He said: "We clearly on Thursday got a mandate from all four nations. For the first time in 20-plus years, we have a majority in England, in Scotland and in Wales.

"And that is a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom."

The Prime Minister set out plans to travel on Sunday to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, before returning to England, during which time he would meet First Ministers and "establish a way of working across the United Kingdom that will be different and better to the way of working that we've had in recent years and to recognise the contributions of all four nations".

Sir Keir Starmer chairs first Cabinet meeting as PM

Sir Keir will make his debut on the international stage as Britain's premier when he flies to Washington DC for the Nato gathering next week, which is expected to include discussions on support for Ukraine.

He told the news conference: "It is for me to be absolutely clear that the first duty of my Government is security and defence, to make clear our unshakable support of Nato.

"And of course to reiterate, as I did to President Zelenskyy yesterday, the support that we will have in this country and with our allies towards Ukraine."

Sir Keir also confirmed that the Conservatives' Rwanda scheme was "dead and buried", claiming that it had proven ineffective as a deterrent.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chairs the first meeting of his cabinet in 10 Downing Street on July 6, 2024
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chairs the first meeting of his cabinet in 10 Downing Street on July 6, 2024. Picture: Getty

He said it was impossible to promise that the early release of prisoners would end.

Sir Keir added: "We've got too many prisoners, not enough prisons. That's a monumental failure of the last government on any basic view of government to get to a situation where you haven't got enough prison places for prisoners, doesn't matter what your political stripe, that is a failure of government.

"It's a failure of government to instruct the police not to arrest. This has not had enough attention, in my view, but it's what happened.

"We will fix that, but we can't fix it overnight and therefore it is impossible to simply say we will stop the early release of prisoners and you wouldn't believe me if I did say it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Andy Murray had been due to play with Emma Raducanu

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career over, after Emma Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

Keir Starmer has defended the appointment of James Timpson as prisons minister

Prisons minister James Timpson thinks 'only a third of prisoners should be behind bars', as Starmer defends appointment

Keir Starmer is said to have scrapped the Rwanda scheme

Charity boss hails Keir Starmer's move to scrap 'shameful' Rwanda plan immediately after General Election win

France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics as threat level 'extremely high' ahead of national election

France foils two terror plots targeting Paris Olympics with threat level 'extremely high' ahead of election

McLaren aids military as part of £1billion MoD hypersonic missile project - amid Russia's ongoing arms race with the West

McLaren aids MoD as part of £1 billion project - as Russia's ongoing arms race with the West heats up

Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman are expected to run for leader of the Conservative party, with Jeremy Hunt said to have ruled himself out

Struggle for leadership of Conservative Party begins as 'Jeremy Hunt rules himself out of the running'

President Joe Biden

Joe Biden vows still to run in presidential election and plays down disastrous debate with Trump as 'bad episode'

The family of Stuart Everett have paid tribute to him

Police and cadaver dogs scour parkland in major probe update after headless torso discovered in nature reserve

Jay Slater has been missing since mid-June

Jay Slater police urged to probe claims that missing teen stole £12k Rolex amid claims they 'haven't followed all leads'

Boris Johnson has warned the Conservatives against working with Nigel Farage

Boris Johnson claims 'Pied Piper' Nigel Farage 'destroyed Tory government', as he warns against merging with Reform

Keir Starmer Appoints His First Cabinet in London

UK announces £500k support package for Hurricane Beryl victims after storm hits Caribbean

"So I welcome you to it - we have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work," Sir Keir Starmer declared.

Keir Starmer holds first cabinet meeting as PM says Labour has a 'huge amount of work to do'

A UK ticket holder has won a EuroMillions jackpot

Lucky EuroMillions ticket holder scoops up £33m jackpot - was it you?

Junior doctors in England will restart negotiations with the Government next week.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting vows to restart talks with junior doctors next week

US President Joe Biden has spoken to newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Joe Biden looks forward to strengthening 'special relationship' as he congratulates Keir Starmer on becoming PM

Sir Keir met with the King.

Historic moment King Charles welcomes Keir Starmer as Prime Minister - after Labour's landslide victory

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigel Farage was heckled as he gave his first speech since being elected as MP for Clacton.

Nigel Farage heckled seven times during speech to celebrate election win

Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves were the first two appointments made to Sir Keir's cabinet.

Starmer unveils new cabinet as he appoints Angela Rayner deputy prime minister and Rachel Reeves as chancellor
World leaders congratulated the new PM

General Election LIVE - Britain Decides: World leaders congratulate PM as he unveils new cabinet
Donald Trump has congratulated Mr Farage after winning a seat in Clacton-on-Sea

Donald Trump congratulates Nigel Farage on 'big win' amid Reform UK party 'success' in election
Keir Starmer's first speech as Prime Minister in full.

In full: Sir Keir Starmer’s first speech as Prime Minister

The alleged mastermind of a plot to blackmail Michael Schumacher's family has been arrested in Germany.

‘Mastermind’ of plot to blackmail Michael Schumacher’s family arrested in Germany

Keir Starmer has delivered a valiant first speech as Prime Minister.

‘Now we rebuild Britain’: Triumphant Keir Starmer delivers first speech as Prime Minister as he vows to deliver change
The election was eighth time lucky for Nigel Farage

Iain Dale analysis: Was Nigel Farage's Reform UK U-turn key to Labour's General Election victory?
Jude Bellingham has also been fined £25,000 over the gesture on the pitch

Jude Bellingham can play Euro 2024 quarter-final vs Switzerland after Uefa probe into star’s 'crotch grab' gesture
Shivani Raja is the new Tory MP for Leicester East after beating 9 candidates including incumbent Claudia Webbe and her predecessor Keith Vaz.

Tories' only gain in entire election: Shivani Raja wins seat after Keith Vaz and Claudia Webbe split vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit