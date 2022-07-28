Keir Starmer hits back after sacking shadow minister for making up policy 'on the hoof'

28 July 2022, 15:43 | Updated: 28 July 2022, 15:57

Sir Keir Starmer hit back amid the row over the sacking of Sam Tarry
Sir Keir Starmer hit back amid the row over the sacking of Sam Tarry. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Sir Keir Starmer has hit back following the sacking of former shadow minister Sam Tarry amid a furious row with the unions and left-wing of his party over the move.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour leader fired Mr Tarry from his role as a shadow transport minister after he gave a round of broadcast interviews from the picket line that were unauthorised by party headquarters.

Sir Keir today accused him of making up policy "on the hoof", adding his behaviour "can't be tolerated".

It came as thousands of rail workers walked out on strike on Wednesday, crippling services across the country.

READ MORE: 'Dozens will be sacked': Tarry warns Labour are on 'direct collision course' with unions

READ MORE: Summer of train strikes to get worse as militant drivers union votes for further walkout

Sir Keir said: "Sam Tarry was sacked because he booked himself onto media programmes without permission, and then made up policy on the hoof, and that can't be tolerated in any organisation because we've got collective responsibility.

"So that was relatively straightforward."

Speaking during a visit to Birmingham, he added: "The Labour Party will always be on the side of working people, but we need collective responsibility, as any organisation does."

It is understood the policy Mr Tarry was considered to have fabricated was that every worker should get a pay rise in line with inflation.

Asked if shadow ministers would be allowed to join picket lines in upcoming strikes if they did not make any unauthorised media appearances, Sir Keir said: "We take each case as it comes.

"My criticism is really of the Government because it's inevitable, I think, when you've got a cost-of-living crisis, that so many working people are concerned about their wages. I understand that, I understand the concerns."

Labour has not officially supported the industrial action, but has accused the Government of inaction and urged ministers to get involved in negotiations.

Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell described Mr Tarry's sacking as a "severe mistake", accused Sir Keir of "misreading the mood of the public" and backed calls for a general strike.

"This is a completely unnecessary row that's been invented just at a time when the Tories are tearing themselves apart, and we've got the maximum opportunity I think to gain an advantage in the polls," he told Sky News.

Sir Keir said it was "quite right" for trade unions to "stick up for their members" when asked whether he would agree with strike action if Liz Truss goes through with her pledge to crack down on the unions should she become prime minister.

Calling Ms Truss's policy "completely wrong", the Labour leader told reporters: "Of course, trade unions are right to stick up for support and negotiate on behalf of their members. I'm fully supportive of that, working with our trade unions."

The firing of Mr Tarry, who is in a relationship with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, drew condemnation from unions, Labour MPs and other party figures.

MP for York Central Rachael Maskell called for the Labour leader to visit picket lines on Wednesday night, while GMB general secretary Gary Smith said it was a "huge own goal" for Labour to "turn a Tory transport crisis into a Labour story".

Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) general secretary Manuel Cortes, RMT boss Mick Lynch and Unite general secretary Sharon Graham all criticised Sir Keir's decision.

Mr Tarry is a former official of the TSSA rail union.

Asked if he is worried about the prospect of the Unite union withdrawing their funding from the Labour Party, Sir Keir said the relationship between the two "is historic, it is present, and it will be the future of the Labour Party".

In a statement, Mr Tarry said it had been a "privilege" to serve on Labour's top team.

"I remain committed to supporting the striking rail workers, and campaigning for a Labour victory at the next general election, which I will fight for relentlessly from the backbenches," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

as

Anti-dairy activists pour milk on Harrods floor after 'occupying' Waitrose cheese aisle

Brits have been rocked by soaring energy prices while firms post bumper profits

Fury as energy firms post record profits while squeezed Brits face monthly bills of £500

The Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham

Complete guide to the Commonwealth Games 2022

tube

London Night Tube to fully reopen this weekend for the first time since pandemic

asdad

Tavistock gender identity clinic for children to be closed by NHS over safety fears

The officers deny the charges

Three Met cops shared 'racist and sexist' messages with Wayne Couzens in WhatsApp chat

The incident happened on a Virgin Atlantic flight travelling between London and Los Angeles

Brit passenger 'grabbed man by throat and tried to bite him' on flight to US

A judge has jailed a young man for the manslaughter of his grandfather in the first televised sentencing to take place at the Old Bailey

History made at the Old Bailey as judge jails killer paedophile for life on TV

Scotland's drugs death toll is still the worst in Europe.

'Heart-breaking' drugs deaths toll in Scotland revealed as numbers hit second worst losses on record
Exclusive
Caller tells Sadiq sexual harassment case evidence was lost because of staff annual leave

Woman's Tube harassment case dropped 'because staff holiday meant CCTV was lost'

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Martin Lewis has urged Tory leadership to address soaring energy bills

Martin Lewis issues urgent plea as British Gas profits skyrocket and Brits face £4k bills

The result of the Wagatha Christie libel battle will be handed down tomorrow

Wagatha Christie verdict to be revealed at midday tomorrow

The man is the fourth known person to no longer be living with the virus

Man, 66, becomes fourth person in history seemingly cured of HIV - after leukaemia treatment
Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93

Wombles and Railway Children star Bernard Cribbins dies aged 93

Energy bills have soared in recent months

British Gas owner's profits increase five-fold to £1.3b as energy bills soar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

Fans during a screening of the final episode of Neighbours, at Federation Square in Melbourne (Diego Fedele/AAP via AP)

Star-studded Neighbours finale airs in Australia

Spain beach

Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach

Brittney Griner

Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner and Whelan
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery shoots towards Russian forces at a frontline in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks

A German Federal Police helicopter battles wildfires in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany

Wildfire on German-Czech border threatens tourist area

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US and S Korea
Tropical Disease

Bacteria that causes rare tropical disease found in US soil

Nadine Dorries insisted the England women's football team should be referred to as lionesses

The Lions are the lazy ones! Nadine Dorries wades into England’s Lionesses sexism row
'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up her constituency seat for Boris

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up seat for Boris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London