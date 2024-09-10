Keir Starmer says he ‘makes no apologies’ ahead of key vote to axe cash for pensioners

10 September 2024, 13:06

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress at Brighton
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress at Brighton. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not apologise for the changes Labour have made to a crowd of fierce critics of the government’s plans to cut the winter fuel allowance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a speech at the TUC Congress, the Prime Minister said “this election would not have been won if we had not changed”.

“When i say country first, party second that isn’t a slogan its the guiding principle... we ran as a changed labour party and we will govern as a changed labour party.

“So i make no apologies for any for the decisions we have had to take to begin the work of change and no apologies to those still stuck in the 1980s who believe that unions and business can only stand at odds leaving working people in the middle.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Chancellor Rachel Reeves hits out at 'mess created by previous government' on eve of unpopular winter fuel payment vote

Read More: ‘Cruel’ winter fuel payment cut blasted by unions as Starmer faces revolt and calls grow for U-turn

Sir Keir insisted bosses are not "knocking on my door saying they want to rip up employee rights" as he defended his plan to tackle bad working practices.

The Prime Minister, who vowed to "rewrite the rules of our economy" and forge a new partnership between government, business and workers, rejected criticism of his plans - which the Tories have dubbed "French-style union laws".

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has warned that business leaders will be less likely to hire new workers as a result of the Government's planned employment rights legislation.

But Sir Keir, in the first TUC Congress address by a prime minister since 2009, told unions there was a "mood of change" in the business world.

His speech was given a standing ovation from parts of the audience although a heckle of "tax the rich" could also be heard in the Brighton conference hall.

Sir Keir told trade unionists: "Business leaders are not knocking on my door saying they want to rip up employee rights.

"They don't tell me the problems they face will be solved by coming for trade unions.

"They want fair taxes, high skills and the long-term stability to invest.

"And that chimes precisely with what trade unions up and down the country tell me they also want.

"Working people want good companies to make profits, attract investment and create good jobs."

Measures in the Government's plans include banning "exploitative" zero-hours contracts, ending policies of fire and re-hire, and making parental leave, sick pay and protection from unfair dismissal available from day one in a job for all workers.

Flexible working will be the default from the first day in a job while it will be unlawful to sack a woman who has had a baby for six months after she returns to work.

The Employment Rights Bill will also remove restrictions on trade unions, including the Conservative government's controversial law aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during strikes.

Sir Keir described the Conservative measures as "cheap and vindictive attacks on this movement".

An IoD survey of 715 business chiefs found 57% said they would be less likely to recruit staff as a result of the Government's plans.

Alexandra Hall-Chen, principal policy adviser for employment at the IoD, said: "Business leaders are concerned about the impacts of the proposed new reforms on the cost of employing staff."

Shadow business secretary Kevin Hollinrake said there were "howls of opposition from business leaders about his (Starmer's) plans to strengthen the unions and force unworkable proposals on employers that will cost jobs".

Sir Keir balanced his promise of a new package of workers' rights and a new era of more positive industrial relations with a warning of future pay restraint for public sector workers.

His appearance came as he was under fire from Labour MPs, unions and campaigners over the decision to means-test the winter fuel payment, with a Commons vote just hours after his TUC speech.

Sir Keir said there were more "tough decisions" to come and "pay will inevitably be shaped by that".

He has faced union demands to commit to full pay restoration, with a series of bumper wage rises to make up for years of below-inflation deals.

But Sir Keir told the TUC: "This Government will not risk its mandate for economic stability, under any circumstances."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zachariah Olivier, Adrian Rudolph de Wet and William Musora in court in Polokwane, South Africa

South African farmers accused of killing two women and feeding them to pigs

American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi pictured at her graduation

American activist killed in West Bank shot ‘unintentionally’ by Israeli forces

The injuries from what was believed to be an XL Bully (right stock image)

Girl, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by two 'XL Bullies' while playing in park with mum

Breaking
he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

Prince of Wales breaks silence after Kate revealed she’d completed her chemotherapy

A police officer in Copenhagen

Man held in Denmark on terrorism charges over arson at Jewish woman’s home

Exclusive
Jason Hoganson seen outside HM Prison Durham

Actor who starred in cult 1980s film before his life spiralled into crime among inmates freed under Labour's prison plan

The flooded Red River next to the Long Bien bridge in Hanoi

Death toll from Vietnam storm rises to 87, with 70 people missing

Palestinians look at the destruction caused by an Israeli air strike on a tent camp in Muwasi in the Gaza Strip

At least 19 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp, say Palestinians

Exclusive
Jackie Creighton

Prisoner freed under early release scheme 'will be sleeping on a park bench tonight' and 'wishes he was still locked up'

Australia could ban social media for children under the age of 16

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, but critics slam 'blunt instrument' scheme

Dominique Pelicot has complained that his life has been ruined by the trial

Husband accused of recruiting 72 men to rape his sedated wife rushed to hospital on day he was due to give evidence

Anna Menon, Scott Poteet, Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis at the Kennedy Space Centre

SpaceX launches billionaire to carry out first private spacewalk

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Robot begins mission to retrieve melted fuel from Fukushima nuclear plant

Online news has overtaken TV as Britain's main source of information for current events

Online overtakes TV as British public's main source of news for the first time

Social media apps on a smartphone

Australia proposes legal minimum age for children accessing social media

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei competes in the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, in January 2023

Man accused of setting Ugandan Olympic athlete on fire dies of burns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prisoners doused in bubbly amid early release outside HMP Nottingham (L) and in London outside HMP Wandsworth friends of people due to be released wait with champagne

Break out the bubbly: Inmates freed to 'party' outside jails under Labour's early release scheme
Nick Ferrari and Jonathan Reynolds.

'You've got to be responsible': Business secretary refuses to rule out scrapping travel passes for pensioners
The Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead a Mass at Tacitolu Peace Park in Dili, East Timor

Nearly half East Timor population attend Pope Francis’s seaside Mass

A sign at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California

Google loses final EU court appeal over £2bn fine in shopping competition case

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli air strike on a crowded tent camp in Muwasi in the Gaza Strip

At least 40 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza humanitarian zone camp

The first prisoners to be freed under Labour’s controversial early release scheme have begun walking out of jail

First prisoners - including violent inmates - begin walking out of jails under controversial early release scheme
Ukraine has hit Russia with a huge drone attack

Ukraine hits Moscow with huge drone attack setting buildings on fire and leaving at least one dead
Ugandan distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, received 75% burns after her partner poured petrol over her at home in Kenya.

Ex who burned Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei alive 'dies in hospital from burns he sustained during attack'
Restaurant customers are facing higher and higher corkage fees

Corkage fees soar ‘up to £150’ as restaurants start charging more for BYOB

Damage to a multi-storey building in Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack

More than 140 Ukrainian drones target multiple Russian regions, including Moscow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate has completed cancer treatment

Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit