Exclusive

'I didn't think we would win': Keir Starmer skewered by LBC listener over supporting Jeremy Corbyn

18 June 2024, 09:51 | Updated: 18 June 2024, 10:13

Sir Keir Starmer skewered by LBC caller over Jeremy Corbyn

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment an LBC listener skewered Sir Keir Starmer over his support on Jeremy Corbyn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour leader was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC during a series of back-to-back phone-ins with the men who would be Britain's next Prime Minister.

Sir Keir joined Nick Ferrari this morning to face questions from the voting public and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be live on LBC tomorrow from 7am.

Graham in Bushey asked Sir Keir to give a "simple yes or no" answer "without the waffle about believing Labour wouldn't win."

"Had Labour won the election in 17 or 19, would you be happy to serve in Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn's cabinet?"

Mr Starmer replied: "Well, I didn't think we'd win either of those. Graham. There's no getting away from that."

But, interrupting the caller again demanded a simple yes or no answer: "No, just a just a simple yes or no. you were part of the shadow cabinet, would you been happy to win, to serve in this cabinet if he won?"

"Graham, it's a pure hypothetical it didn't cross my mind because I didn't think we would win," the politician answered.

Read more: ‘No magic wand’ to recruit more teachers as Starmer insists removing ‘tax breaks’ for private schools is ‘tough choice’

Read more: 'It would be foolish to write five years worth of budgets now': Starmer refuses to rule out council tax rises

But, Nick Ferrari interrupted asking why Mr Starmer would campaign for someone if they didn't think they would win.

Mr Starmer said he was not campaigning for a person but for a party. Saying: "Look, I campaigned for Labour because I've campaigned for Labour in every election and I wanted good colleagues to be returned."

The Labour leader was taking part in an exclusive phone-in with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC
The Labour leader was taking part in an exclusive phone-in with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC. Picture: Alamy

Pointing out the LBC caller had a fair point, Nick asked had Labour won either of the 2017 or 2019 General Elections would Sir Keir Starmer have served in a Jeremy Corbyn cabinet.

"I don't think we were going to win. I don't think anybody thought we were going to win," he replied.

Refusing to be drawn the Labour leader said the question was "a hypothetical."

"I didn't think we would win. I did take a post. Look, I served for three years in the shadow Brexit role because I thought that was a very important issue for our country."

He reaffirmed as the UK went into the 2019 election he did not believe Labout could win.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'We would seek a better agreement' Keir Starmer tells LBC where he thinks "botched" Brexit deal can be improved

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Keir Starmer defends plan to repeal law protecting veterans from prosecution due to ‘lack of support’ in NI

Sir Keir Starmer took questions from LBC listeners this morning with a few weeks until the nation goes to the polls

Starmer refuses to rule out council tax hike, bins plans for football levy and admits he would have served under Corbyn

Exclusive
Sir Keir emphasised the importance of single-sex spaces

Trans people will be accommodated in 'side rooms' of single-sex wards, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Khandi, 14, Amelia, 9, and Malik, 7, who were reported missing just after 7pm yesterday

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park as police launch urgent search

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer speaks to LBC

‘No magic wand’ to recruit more teachers as Starmer insists removing ‘tax breaks’ for private schools is ‘tough choice’

Sir Keir Starmer took questions from LBC listeners this morning with a few weeks until the nation goes to the polls

'It would be foolish to write five years worth of budgets now': Starmer refuses to rule out council tax rises

Mbappe suffered a broken nose in France's opening Euro 2024 match

No surgery required for Mbappe after horror broken nose as Euro 2024 future in question for star striker

Love Island star Jack Fowler recounted the ordeal on social media

‘I couldn’t breathe’: Love Island star reveals he ‘nearly died’ after suffering allergic reaction during flight to Dubai

This is Mr Putin's first visit to North Korea since 2000

Putin to meet Kim Jong Un in first visit to North Korea in 24 years

The M25 between Gatwick and Heathrow airport will shut for an entire weekend

Exact date holidaymakers face more chaos as M25 to shut between Heathrow and Gatwick for a full weekend

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Live
Keir Starmer on LBC

General Election LIVE: Starmer refuses to rule out council tax rises, stands by scrapping private school tax breaks

Jeremy Hunt was made Chancellor by Liz Truss

Jeremy Hunt says he is ‘trying to achieve the same things as Liz Truss’ and ‘denies long-term effects of mini-budget’

Drink-driving limits in England are set at 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood

Doctors call for drink-drive limit to be cut to one beer or single glass of wine as BMA launches campaign

Phillips headshot

Mystery of 'Bushman' dad-of-three who went missing with children - before robbing bank at gunpoint

Latest News

See more Latest News

The PM accused Sir Keir of trying to "entrench his power" by lowering the voting age

Rishi Sunak accuses Keir Starmer of only wanting to lower voting age to 'entrench his power'
Pressure signals could be used to locate the missing plane

Major breakthrough in MH370 mystery as nuclear sensor picks up crucial sound

Sir Ian McKellen was taken to hospital after he fell from the stage during a West End performance

Sir Ian McKellen 'in good spirits' and expected to make 'speedy and full recovery' after falling off stage
Sir Ian McKellen has been taken to hospital after he fell from the stage during a West End performance

Sir Ian McKellen rushed to hospital after falling off stage during West End performance

Dario G star Paul Spencer

Dario G star Paul Spencer dies aged 53 following cancer diagnosis

Reform chairman Richard Tice was speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

'Take them back to France': Reform will have 'standoff' with French over illegal migrants if needed, says Richard Tice
The teen was helping cut the tree down as a summer job.

Pictured: Boy, 16, crushed by 30ft tree just a day after finishing final GCSE exam - as three arrested
Police hunt 21-year-old man following death of boy, 12 in shocking hit-and-run

Manhunt for Coventry hit-and-run suspect continues following death of boy, 12, as police urge public to 'do the right thing'
Parts of the UK face severe rainfall next week, dramatic weather maps suggest

Thunderstorms set to drench Britain with 10 days worth of rain failing in just three hours

Fury erupted after the cow was rammed by a police car

Let us not be hypocrites when we look at the shocking case of the runaway cow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit