Keir Starmer rules out slavery reparations ahead of Commonwealth summit

14 October 2024, 15:24

Keir Starmer has ruled out slavery reparations
Keir Starmer has ruled out slavery reparations. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Prime Minister has slapped down suggestions that Britain should pay reparations to Caribbean nations for its role in the Atlantic slave trade.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reparations are “not on the agenda”, Downing Street said on Monday ahead of a major Commonwealth summit later this month.

Asked what the Prime Minister's view on paying reparations is, his official spokesman said on Monday: “Just to be clear, reparations are not on the agenda for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

“Technically, the Government's position on this has not changed. We do not pay reparations.

Read more: David Lammy meets with EU counterparts in bid to 'reset' relations following Brexit

“The Prime Minister is attending the summit to discuss the shared challenges and opportunities faced by the Commonwealth, including driving growth across our economies.”

Nick debates with slavery researcher over calls for the UK to pay £200bn in slave trade reparations

The three candidates vying to be named the next secretary-general of the 56-nation Commonwealth have signalled support for reparations.

The leadership vote between Shirley Botchwey of Ghana, Joshua Setipa of Lesotho and Mamadou Tangara of Gambia will take place at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm) from October 21.

Questions surrounding Britain’s role in the slave trade, which saw more than 15 million people trafficked over the course of 400 years, resurfaced after footage emerged of Foreign Secretary David Lammy calling for the country to pay reparations.

"I'm afraid as Caribbean people we are not going to forget our history - we don't just want to hear an apology, we want reparation," Mr Lammy can be heard saying in the clip from 2018.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle defended his Cabinet colleague against questions about the apparent inconsistency of his remarks, telling LBC: "That was David Lammy long before he became Foreign Secretary.

Lammy hails ‘historic moment’ ahead of talks on UK-EU security co-operation

"Now he speaks on behalf of the Labour Government and this is a new Labour Government."

"We are focused on the future and when we move forward as a country we are thinking globally as well."

Labour's policy is in line with the previous Conservative government, who vehemently rejected calls for Britain to pay for its role in slavery.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour has announced a £1.1billion investment into Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport reveals plans for £1.1 billion expansion

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Horror injuries of schoolgirl Sara Sharif revealed in court - as three family members stand trial for her murder

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Father of Sara Sharif left note next to 10-year-old girl's body saying ‘I lost it’

The 24-year-old was shot through a windscreen by Martyn Blake, now 40, on September 5, 2022.

Officer accused of Chris Kaba killing believed there was ‘imminent threat to life’ when he opened fire

The duo have insisted the 'hand incident' was a joke

Strictly Come Dancing's Wynne Evans is 'heartbroken' over reaction to 'hand incident'

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Europa Clipper spacecraft above the surface of the moon Europa, foreground, and Jupiter behind

NASA to send spaceship on 1.8 billion mile mission to explore life on Jupiter

Haunting CCTV reveals the final footsteps of murdered dogwalker Anita Rose

Chilling footage shows final moments of Anita Rose months after she was found dead

David Lammy has arrived in Luxembourg to discuss security issues with his EU counterparts.

David Lammy meets with EU counterparts in bid to 'reset' relations following Brexit

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking

Sara Sharif’s dad told police 'I've killed my daughter' in chilling 999 call, court hears

Autumn Budget 2024: When is it and what can you expect?

Autumn Budget 2024: When is it and what can you expect?

A view of Wandsworth prison in southwest London

'Hundreds' of criminals could be freed on bail due to government court date cutbacks, judge warns

BORDENTOWN, NJ -7 NOV 2020- View of the Bordentown train station, a New Jersey Transit railway station in Bordentown, a historic town in Burlington Co

One dead and multiple injured after train crashes into tree

Dawn Sturgess died after spraying herself with Novichok that had been concealed in a perfume bottle

Perfume bottle found by Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess could have killed 'thousands', inquiry hears

x

WATCH: Police discover wanted man hiding half-naked inside sofa

M4 Smart Motorway Slough

Major UK Motorway used by 130,000 drivers set to close in both directions

Three men have been jailed for the rape of a 13-year-old girl lured back to a flat from a Tube station

Trio jailed for more than 34 years after gang rape of girl, 13, lured from Tube station and back to flat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy 'ready to sue if Coleen Rooney says Wagatha Christie during I'm A Celeb stint'
Ukraine’s military recruiters are rounding up civilians to send them to the front lines

Ukrainian men dragged out of nightclubs and restaurants by army recruiters during 'press-gang' raids
Katya Jones was seen removing Wynne Evans' hand during Saturday night's show

Strictly's Katya Jones and Wynne Evans break silence as pair insist 'hand incident' during show was 'joke'
Helen Davey

Mother-of-two suffocated to death by her own Ottoman bed as teen daughter finds her 'trapped' following accident
Dawn Sturgess, 44,

What were the Salisbury Poisonings? Inquiry opens into Novichok death

Hospital staff have been asked to stop saying 'blind leading the blind' and 'deaf to reason'

'Woke' NHS hospitals ban phrases like 'blind leading the blind' and 'deaf to reason' amid fears they will cause offence
Temperatures are forecast to briefly rise to above 20C before returning to more autumnal conditions

Exact date UK temperatures set to soar to above 20C after cold, wet weekend

The grave of Robert Jacobs – he is Gina Jacobs’ stillborn son

Where is my baby buried? Parents hunt for remains after Oldham mass baby 'pit' scandal

An armed man was arrested at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday

'I'm a Trump supporter': Rally-goer denies assassination bid and reveals why he had guns in his car
Alex Salmond

'Time stopped': Alex Salmond 'fell into arms of colleague' and 'died on the spot'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit