‘We did it’ says Starmer: Labour sweeps to power as senior Tories including Truss and Mogg ousted in election bloodbath

5 July 2024, 08:36 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 09:01

Sir Keir Starmer declared "we did it" as Labour swept to power following the General Election, as senior Tories including Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg lost their seats.
Sir Keir Starmer declared "we did it" as Labour swept to power following the General Election, as senior Tories including Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg lost their seats. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Sir Keir Starmer declared "we did it" as Labour swept to power following the General Election, as senior Tories including Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg lost their seats.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking in central London, Prime Minister elect Keir Starmer said: "We did it. You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived: change begins now.

"It feels good, I have to be honest. Four and a half years of work changing the party, this is is what it is for: a changed Labour Party ready to serve our country, ready to restore Britain to the service of working people.

"And across our country, people will be waking up to the news, relief that a weight has been lifted, a burden finally removed from the shoulders of this great nation.

"And now we can look forward, walk into the morning, the sunlight of hope, pale at first but getting stronger through the day, shining once again, on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back."

Sir Keir continued: "There's nothing preordained in politics,"

"Election wins don't fall from the sky - they are hard won, and hard fought for."This one could only be won by a changed Labour Party."

The latest results indicate Labour has won more than 400, with the Tories slumping to around around 120, with only a handful of seats left to declare.

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern in London
Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern in London. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir's speech came shortly after Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in Richmond, Yorkshire, where he won his seat with a 13,000-seat majority.

"The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Mr Sunak said. 

"I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result, before I leave the job as prime minister, to which I have given my all."

He added: "Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner with goodwill on all sides,

"The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight.. and I take responsibility for the loss. 

"To the many good, hardworking Conservative candidates who lost tonight... I am sorry."

Read More: Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour in General Election and reveals he's called Keir Starmer to congratulate him

Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the General Election in Richmond, Yorkshire, where he won his seat with a 13,000-seat majority.
Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the General Election in Richmond, Yorkshire, where he won his seat with a 13,000-seat majority. Picture: Alamy

Several senior Tories lost their seats in the Election, among them former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt.

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, Transport Secretary Mark Harper, Chief Whip Simon Hart, Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, former Environment Secretary Therese Coffey and former Brexit Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg also lost their seats.

Former prime minister Liz Truss said the Tories had not "delivered sufficiently" on voters' priorities including curbing immigration.

Ms Truss did not give a speech after losing her Norfolk South West seat to Labour.

But she told the BBC: "I think the issue we faced as Conservatives is we haven't delivered sufficiently on the policies people want.

"And that means keeping taxes low, but also particularly on reducing immigration. And I think that's been a crucial issue here in South West Norfolk, that was the number one issue that people raised on the doorstep with me."

Asked whether she accepted some responsibility for that, Ms Truss said: "I agree. I was part of that. That's absolutely true.

"But during our 14 years in power, unfortunately we did not do enough to take on the legacy we'd been left, in particular things like the Human Rights Act that made it very difficult for us to deport illegal immigrants. And that is one of the reasons I think we've ended up in the situation we are now."

She said "I've got a lot to think about" when asked whether she wanted to stay in Tory politics.

Read More: Penny Mordaunt and Johnny Mercer become latest Tory casualties in General Election bloodbath

Former prime minister Liz Truss said the Tories had not "delivered sufficiently" on voters' priorities including curbing immigration.
Former prime minister Liz Truss said the Tories had not "delivered sufficiently" on voters' priorities including curbing immigration. Picture: Alamy

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg congratulated Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on "what seems to be a historic victory".

He lost to Labour's Dan Norris - who he previously unseated during an election in 2010 - in the new North East Somerset and Hanham constituency.

Speaking at the University of Bath after the result was declared, Sir Jacob said: "May I begin by giving my warmest congratulations to Dan Norris, who has been a servant of North East Somerset or Wansdyke as it then was before and I am sure will be a devoted constituency MP in the future.

"And congratulate Sir Keir Starmer who has led his party to what seems to be a historic victory. And this is the great virtue of our democracy, so I congratulate both of them."

Sir Jacob then thanked his agent, campaign director and constituency staff who had "worked so hard over the last 14 years".

He said: "And one final thought, from Caractacus Potts, and that is from the ashes of disaster grow the roses of success. So thank you very much everybody, and good night."

Dan Norris, the new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham constituency, said he had "got Mogg-xit done" after defeating Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He said: "We've got Mogg-xit done.

"It's a great honour to serve the people of Keynsham, North East Somerset, Hanham and surrounding areas. This is my home. I'm deeply proud of all our communities and want our part of the world to be the best it can be.

"Keir Starmer changed the Labour Party and he will now change the country for the better. This is a victory for integrity: no more one more rule for them, another for everyone else.

"It's a victory for stability: never forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price. Now let's get to work."

Dan Norris, the new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham constituency, said he had "got Mogg-xit done" after defeating Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Dan Norris, the new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham constituency, said he had "got Mogg-xit done" after defeating Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Steve Baker lost his seat in Wycombe

Defeated Tory Steve Baker tells LBC being an MP is a ‘dreadful job’ and declares ‘thank God I'm free’

Veteran left-winger George Galloway has lost the Rochdale constituency

George Galloway beaten by Labour in Rochdale seat just four months after shock by-election win

Liz Truss is the first former PM to lose their seat in a century

Shellshocked Liz Truss motionless on stage as she loses to Labour by just 600 votes

Jess Phillips won by just 700 seats

Labour’s Jess Phillips wins seat by less than 700 votes against candidate who said trans people are ‘danger to society’

Former home secretary Suella Braverman said "I'm sorry" twice during her speech after winning the Fareham and Waterlooville seat.

Suella Braverman apologises for ‘entitled’ Tories’ years in power as she keeps her seat with 36,459 votes

Farage wins while Shapps and Keegan lose: Key moments from election night

Tory big beasts fall while Farage finally becomes an MP: Key moments from election night

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern

‘We did it’: Starmer says Britain has chance to ‘get its future back’ as Labour wins election

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour in General Election and reveals he's called Keir Starmer to congratulate him

Who is going to be the next Tory leader?

Who is left to lead the Tory party? Badenoch and Braverman among favourites to become new leader

'We're coming for Labour': Nigel Farage becomes MP for first time as Reform UK leader claims victory in Clacton

'We're coming for Labour': Nigel Farage becomes MP for first time as Reform UK leader claims victory in Clacton

Jonathan Ashworth lost to Shockat Adam

Labour Shadow Cabinet member Jonathan Ashworth loses seat to pro-Gaza independent in shock result

Keir Starmer vowed to deliver change

Keir Starmer promises change as he says it's 'time to deliver' in victory speech

Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Johnny Mercer are among several Tory big beasts who have lost their seats

Downfall of the Tory big beasts: Liz Truss and 11 Cabinet Ministers lose their seats in mass Tory bloodbath

Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson wins first seat for Reform UK in Ashfield

Glasgow City Council reported four cases of alleged "personation" following Thursday's poll, having briefed journalists earlier in the day.

Police swoop on Glasgow general election count as cops remove ballot papers over alleged ‘fraud’

The pound has held steady against the US dollar

Pound holds steady against US dollar after exit poll projects Labour landslide

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at King's Centre in Chessington, south west London, after he was declared the winner of Kingston and Surbiton constituency in the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024.

Ed Davey holds Kingston and Surbiton in biggest ever Liberal Democrat majority

Robert Buckland

Conservative former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland loses seat, in Labour's first gain from Tories
Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps are forecast to lose their seats

Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps among several Conservative Cabinet ministers forecast to lose seats in exit poll
Captain Sir Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore who was recently disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission.

Captain Tom's son-in-law remains director of charity - despite being disqualified as trustee
Labour candidate Bridget Phillipson has her seat in Houghton & Sunderland South as first contested seat of 2024 general election is announced.

Labour wins Houghton & Sunderland South as first seat of 2024 general election declared

The results will be declared through the night

Election night hour-by-hour guide and key timings: When will we know who has won the General Election?
Neil Kinnock has said he is rejoicing in the exit poll

'Rejoice, rejoice!' Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock hails landslide exit poll but warns of 'crises' ahead
Labour is on course for a landslide

General Election exit poll predicts Labour landslide with majority of 170 seats

Theresa May to enter House of Lords as dissolution peerages list revealed

Theresa May to enter House of Lords as dissolution peerages list revealed

This is the first picture of three-year-old Daniel John Twigg who was killed in a dog attack in Rochdale on Sunday.

Two charged after boy, 3, killed in Rochdale dog attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit