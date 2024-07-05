‘We did it’: Starmer says Britain has chance to ‘get its future back’ as Labour wins election

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain has the "chance to get its future back" after Labour won the General Election.

Speaking in central London, Prime Minister elect Keir Starmer started his speech simply by saying "thank you" to all the Labour volunteers, candidates and campaigners.

"We did it", Sir Keir said. "You campaigned for it, you fought for it - and now it has arrived.

The future Prime Minister then said "change begins now" after Labour officially crossed the 326-seat threshold to win the General Election.

"Change begins now," Sir Kier tells a cheering and smiling crowd. He adds:"It feels good, I have to be honest."

"Britain has the chance to get its future back."

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern in London. Picture: Getty

"There's nothing preordained in politics," he continued.

"Election wins don't fall from the sky - they are hard won, and hard fought for."This one could only be won by a changed Labour Party."

The latest exit poll suggests Labour will win more than 400 seats, with the Tories slumping to around 150.

Sir Keir's speech comes shortly after Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in Richmond, Yorkshire, where he won his seat with a 13,000-seat majority.

"The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," he said.

"I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result, before I leave the job as prime minister, to which I have given my all."

Sunak concedes defeat. Picture: Getty

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner with goodwill on all sides," he continued.

"The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight.. and I take responsibility for the loss.

"To the many good, hardworking Conservative candidates who lost tonight... I am sorry."