Keir Starmer pledges £3.5 million to support homeless veterans ahead of Remembrance Sunday

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has promised £3.5 million in support for veterans who are facing homelessness, in an announcement made ahead of Remembrance Sunday

The money will go to the a dedicated programme that gives specialist support for employment and independent living for veterans who are either homeless or at risk of losing their homes.

The Prime Minister has previously committed to exempt veterans from rules which require a connection to a local area to access social housing in England, as part of the Government's "homes for heroes" pledge.

Announcing the funding boost, Starmer said: "Veterans represent the very best of our country, and we must honour their sacrifices. When I came into office, I promised that I would serve our heroes as they have served us.

"That is the least they deserve given the sacrifices they have made, and it is why this Government is ensuring homes will be there for heroes across the UK. They have done so much to secure our safety it is only right they have security of their own.

"As the country comes together this weekend, we pay solemn tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the values and freedoms that we enjoy."

Funding for the programme was due to expire in 2025, but this has now been extended to 2026.

The Government has also committed to enshrining in law the armed forces covenant, which is described as "a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly", by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the Prime Minister is set to host veterans and charities at Downing Street on Friday, alongside Defence Secretary John Healey, to hear about their experiences.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, joined by Cabinet ministers and defence chiefs.

Mr Healey said: "Our nation is deeply proud of the veterans who have served the country. Theirs is the ultimate public service. Our Armed Forces and veterans will always have our fullest support.

"As a Government we are committed to renewing the nation's contract with those who serve. We are extending the support for veterans to ensure that those who need it get the housing support they deserve.

"As we come together as a nation this weekend, we honour all those who have served and fought for the freedoms we enjoy today."

A homeless veteran begs at the entrance to Victoria station. Picture: Alamy

Veterans minister Alastair Carns said: "Our armed forces are the guarantors of everything we hold dear. They risk life and limb for our nation and this Government will ensure veterans and those serving live a life worthy of the incredible contribution they made to this nation.

"To those I had the honour to serve alongside and to every veteran, I say thank you. On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day, I will remember the individuals who have gone before us, and I honour all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"This is a Government committed to delivering for all those who serve and have served. I am deeply honoured to be responsible for ensuring our veterans get the support they need and deserve, not just at Remembrance but year-round. We're turning words into action to improve life for every veteran."