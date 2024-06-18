'We would seek a better agreement' Keir Starmer tells LBC where he thinks "botched" Brexit deal can be improved

Keir Starmer has pinpointed the areas of Britain's "botched" Brexit deal which he will look to renegotiate if he comes to power.

Responding to a question from Connor in Manchester on LBC, Sir Keir said he would seek a "better agreement" because he was "in the business of making it easier for people"

He said: "I voted to Remain and campaigned for remain. We have left the EU and we're not rejoining and that means we are not going to rejoin the single market or the customs union or reintroduce freedom of movement."

He added: "I think the deal we have got is a botched deal. Talk to any business. I was at Southampton port yesterday. Talk to anyone who works at the border and they will say that they have all sorts of checks and balances that aren't necessary that they think can be improved.

"I'm in the business of making it easier for people to trade

When asked by Nick Ferrari what he would look to do, Sir Keir replied "We would seek a better agreement. Tghis would have to be negotiated

"In trade so that it's easier for business. I want it to be better in things such as a research and development and I want it to be better on security because it has become clear that we can do more work with our EU partners when it comes to defence and security.

"I would also add to that list the taking down the vile gangs that are running the vile trade of putting people in small boats to go across the channel. At the moment we don't have the wherewithal if we are on a joint investigation or a joint project for the UK to lead on it and I think we can do better than that."