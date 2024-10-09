Keir Starmer as unpopular with public as Nigel Farage, poll shows

Sir Keir Starmer is now as unpopular as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer is now as unpopular with the public as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, a poll has shown.

Some 60 per cent hold an unfavourable opinion of the Labour Party, according to pollsters at YouGov.

It comes just three months after they won the General Election with a landslide majority.

The poll also found that Sir Keir's net favourability ratings have dropped to minus 36 with the British public, while Mr Farage is at minus 35.

Some 27 per cent of people surveyed had a favourable opinion of the PM, while 63 per cent had an unfavourable opinion.

Meanwhile, nine per cent did not know, giving him a net score of minus 36 favourability.

Across the PM's top team, Rachel Reeves had the least favourable opinion among the public. Picture: Alamy

Outgoing Tory leader Rishi Sunak was less popular than both the PM and Mr Farage, with a minus 42 rating amongst the public.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey scored much better, with only a minus seven net rating.

However, 43 per cent of those polled said they did not know what their opinion was of him.

YouGov took a sample size of 2,121 adults across Britain between October 4 and 6 for their latest research.

It revealed that, among Sir Keir's top team, no Cabinet minister had a net positive rating.

Rachel Reeves had the least favourable opinion among the public, scoring minus 29.

The outcome may have been impacted by the Chancellor's decision to scrap the universal winter fuel payment for pensioners, limiting the benefit to only the poorest.

Deputy PM Angela Rayner was seen as the second least favourable Cabinet minister among the public, with a minus 25 net rating.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh had the most favourable rating with a minus eight score.

The poll showed that the Tories continue to be the least popular political party following the election, with 65 per cent of the public holding an unfavourable view of them.

None of the Tory leadership contenders had a net positive favourability with the public.

Kemi Badenoch was the least popular, with a minus 27 rating.

Robert Jenrick and James Cleverly both had a minus 19 rating.

It comes after Mr Cleverly overtook Mr Jenrick to top the latest round of voting by MPs in the leadership contest.

Tom Tugendhat was knocked out of the race.