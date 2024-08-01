Keir Starmer vows to take on far-right thugs as he launches 'national violent disorder unit' after wave of riots

Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Keir Starmer on Thursday vowed to take on the far-right as he launched a 'national violent disorder unit' in a crackdown on rioters after the Southport stabbings.

The Prime Minister called the Southport attack that left three girls dead "so inexplicably vile that fear is an understandable reaction".

But he condemned rioters who have since taken to the streets across the country.

Starmer hit out at the "tiny mindless minority" who have become violent over the past two nights, branding them "a gang of thugs".

He said that he was launching a "national capability" to tackle the thugs who "move from community to community", adding that the police should also be able to be work in an agile way.

"These people are showing our country exactly who they are," he said.

"Mosques targeted because they are mosques, flares thrown at the statue of Winston Churchill, a Nazi salute at the Cenotaph."

The Prime Minister said that their actions meant the people of Southport suffered twice.

“It is obvious to me and I think obvious to anybody looking in, as far as the far-right is concerned, this is coordinated,” he said.

“This is deliberate. This is not a protest that just got out of hand. It is a group of individuals who are absolutely bent on violence.

"And that's why it's important, to pull together the senior police and law enforcement leaders to ensure that it is met with the most robust response in the coming days and weeks.”

Sir Keir Starmer meets with senior policing leaders following disorder in the wake of Southport stabbings

Picture: Alamy

Picture: Alamy

He added that Britain is "a country that will not allow understandable fear to curdle into division and hate in our communities, and that will not permit under any circumstances a breakdown in law and order on our streets."

Starmer said the riots were "not protest, it's not legitimate - it's crime, violent disorder, an assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice," vowing to put a stop to it.

The PM said that the "violent disorder" was "clearly whipped up online," adding that "that is also a crime".

Addressing social media companies, he said: "It is happening on your premises and the law must be upheld everywhere."

He said the government would take "all necessary action to keep our streets safe".

The PM announced "surge teams" would be used to combat far-right rallies where and when they happen.

Mr Starmer said: "These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community.

"We must have a policing response that can do the same."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has received criticism for his response to Monday's attack, warned Sir Keir to expect more riots in the coming days and weeks.

Posting to X on Thursday evening, the MP for Clacton warned that recent rioting "is nothing" compared to what he believes is to occur.

He said: "We need to start getting tough. We need to use stop and search, regardless of the colour of the skin of anyone that gets stopped.

"We need tougher prison sentences for anybody carrying a knife. We need folks to get real.

"Because I'll tell you what, what you've seen on the streets of Hartlepool, of London, of Southport, is nothing to what could happen over the course of the next few weeks.

"Let's have proper law and order. But Mr Starmer, just to blame a few far right thugs, to say that's the root of our problems, doesn't work."

More than 100 people were arrested in London on Wednesday night following a far-right protest in Whitehall, with further unrest in Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot.

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a police car was set ablaze during a night of unrest and violence in Hartlepool.

On Tuesday night, an angry mob took to the streets of Southport after a vigil to remember victims of the mass stabbing at the workshop attended by 25 children.

False claims online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat had sparked the initial riot, despite pleas from the mother of one of the victims for calm.

The three girls killed in the Southport stabbings were previously named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Two adults were also left in critical condition after intervening to try and save the children attending the class.

The 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the knife attack was named as Axel Rudakubana on Thursday.

A legal restriction, preventing him from being named, was lifted by the judge in the case.

Rudakubana is also accused of the attempted murders of eight more children, along with dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, and businessman John Hayes.

Up until Thursday, the teenager's identity could not be revealed because suspects under 18 receive automatic anonymity in all UK court cases, except for in exceptional circumstances.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. Picture: Alamy

Picture: Alamy

Rudakubana, who spent the entire 55 minutes of the hearing covering his whole face, with his grey sweatshirt pulled up to his hairline, and at times rocking back and forth and side to side, will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 25.

A provisional trial date, lasting six weeks, was scheduled for January 20, next year.

Judge Menary told the defendant, who did not acknowledge the judge and continued to keep his head down: "You are remanded to youth detention accommodation until these proceedings have been completed.

"That position might change when you achieve your majority in a short while."

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC heard arguments from the prosecution and defence as well as representations from the media about whether reporting of Rudakubana's identity should be restricted until his 18th birthday.

The court heard Rudakubana was due to turn 18 next week, on August 7.

Judge Menary said: "Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum."

He added: "Whilst I accept it is exceptional given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days time I do not make an order under section 45."