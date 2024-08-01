Keir Starmer vows to take on far-right thugs as he launches 'national violent disorder unit' after wave of riots

1 August 2024, 23:58 | Updated: 2 August 2024, 00:43

A court lifted the teen suspect's anonymity on Thursday
A court lifted the teen suspect's anonymity on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Keir Starmer on Thursday vowed to take on the far-right as he launched a 'national violent disorder unit' in a crackdown on rioters after the Southport stabbings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister called the Southport attack that left three girls dead "so inexplicably vile that fear is an understandable reaction".

But he condemned rioters who have since taken to the streets across the country.

Starmer hit out at the "tiny mindless minority" who have become violent over the past two nights, branding them "a gang of thugs".

He said that he was launching a "national capability" to tackle the thugs who "move from community to community", adding that the police should also be able to be work in an agile way.

Read more: Southport stabbing suspect, 17, named for the first time as he appears in court charged with murdering three girls

Read more: Two children discharged from hospital after Southport stabbing, five more in a stable condition

"These people are showing our country exactly who they are," he said.

"Mosques targeted because they are mosques, flares thrown at the statue of Winston Churchill, a Nazi salute at the Cenotaph."

The Prime Minister said that their actions meant the people of Southport suffered twice.

“It is obvious to me and I think obvious to anybody looking in, as far as the far-right is concerned, this is coordinated,” he said.

“This is deliberate. This is not a protest that just got out of hand. It is a group of individuals who are absolutely bent on violence.

"And that's why it's important, to pull together the senior police and law enforcement leaders to ensure that it is met with the most robust response in the coming days and weeks.”

Sir Keir Starmer meets with senior policing leaders following disorder in the wake of Southport stabbings

Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest.
Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: Alamy
A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest.
A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: Alamy

He added that Britain is "a country that will not allow understandable fear to curdle into division and hate in our communities, and that will not permit under any circumstances a breakdown in law and order on our streets."

Starmer said the riots were "not protest, it's not legitimate - it's crime, violent disorder, an assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice," vowing to put a stop to it.

The PM said that the "violent disorder" was "clearly whipped up online," adding that "that is also a crime". 

Addressing social media companies, he said: "It is happening on your premises and the law must be upheld everywhere."

He said the government would take "all necessary action to keep our streets safe".

The PM announced "surge teams" would be used to combat far-right rallies where and when they happen.

Mr Starmer said: "These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community.

"We must have a policing response that can do the same."

Caller Rose responds to Southport-related protests

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has received criticism for his response to Monday's attack, warned Sir Keir to expect more riots in the coming days and weeks.

Posting to X on Thursday evening, the MP for Clacton warned that recent rioting "is nothing" compared to what he believes is to occur.

He said: "We need to start getting tough. We need to use stop and search, regardless of the colour of the skin of anyone that gets stopped.

"We need tougher prison sentences for anybody carrying a knife. We need folks to get real.

"Because I'll tell you what, what you've seen on the streets of Hartlepool, of London, of Southport, is nothing to what could happen over the course of the next few weeks.

"Let's have proper law and order. But Mr Starmer, just to blame a few far right thugs, to say that's the root of our problems, doesn't work."

More than 100 people were arrested in London on Wednesday night following a far-right protest in Whitehall, with further unrest in Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot.

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a police car was set ablaze during a night of unrest and violence in Hartlepool.

On Tuesday night, an angry mob took to the streets of Southport after a vigil to remember victims of the mass stabbing at the workshop attended by 25 children.

False claims online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat had sparked the initial riot, despite pleas from the mother of one of the victims for calm.

The three girls killed in the Southport stabbings were previously named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Two adults were also left in critical condition after intervening to try and save the children attending the class.

The 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the knife attack was named as Axel Rudakubana on Thursday.

A legal restriction, preventing him from being named, was lifted by the judge in the case.

Rudakubana is also accused of the attempted murders of eight more children, along with dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, and businessman John Hayes. 

Up until Thursday, the teenager's identity could not be revealed because suspects under 18 receive automatic anonymity in all UK court cases, except for in exceptional circumstances.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. Picture: Alamy
A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest.
A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: Alamy

Rudakubana, who spent the entire 55 minutes of the hearing covering his whole face, with his grey sweatshirt pulled up to his hairline, and at times rocking back and forth and side to side, will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 25.

A provisional trial date, lasting six weeks, was scheduled for January 20, next year.

Judge Menary told the defendant, who did not acknowledge the judge and continued to keep his head down: "You are remanded to youth detention accommodation until these proceedings have been completed.

"That position might change when you achieve your majority in a short while."

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC heard arguments from the prosecution and defence as well as representations from the media about whether reporting of Rudakubana's identity should be restricted until his 18th birthday.

The court heard Rudakubana was due to turn 18 next week, on August 7.

Judge Menary said: "Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum."

He added: "Whilst I accept it is exceptional given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days time I do not make an order under section 45."

Election 2024 Trump

Appeals court upholds Donald Trump’s gag order in hush money case

Angela Carini of Team Italy reacts after abandoning the Women's 66kg preliminary round match against Imane Khelif

Italian boxer Angela Carini says 'I quit to save my life' after stopping Olympic bout 46 seconds in

Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, and Paul Whelan, second from right, and others aboard a plane following their release from Russian captivity

West and Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history

Hezbollah fighters stand behind the coffin of Fouad Shukur as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen

Hezbollah leader says war with Israel has entered ‘new phase’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest.

Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of arson after police car set ablaze in Hartlepool riot

US President Joe Biden flanked by family members of four of those who have been released

Biden welcomes prisoner swap with Russia and declares their ‘brutal ordeal’ over

Taylor Swift flexing her left bicep while on stage during her Eras Tour in Tokyo

Taylor Swift urges fans not to panic and to expect sirens before Warsaw concert

Andy Murray's career has come to an end after defeat at the Olympics

Andy Murray's tennis career comes to an end as he is knocked out of Olympic doubles by US pair

Cardi B and Offset posing for photographers at a press event

Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset and reveals she is pregnant

Nicolas Maduro holding his fists up during a news conference

Diplomatic efforts to persuade Maduro to release Venezuela election vote tallies

Exclusive
Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson has told LBC that courts could sit through the night to bring “speedy justice” to those taking part in violent demonstration

Courts could sit through night to bring 'speedy justice' to violent protesters, policing minister tells LBC

Craig Shakespeare

Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare dies aged 60 after cancer battle

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final

Simone Biles wins sixth Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024 women’s all-around gymnastics final

Thunderstorms are expected to batter the UK this evening

Met Office warns of 'torrential downpours' as thunderstorms batter England and Wales

Tim Davie is likely to face a grilling over the Huw Edwards scandal

BBC admits it knew Huw Edwards had been arrested over most serious indecent images of children - but still paid him

