Xi Jinping warns of 'period marked by turbulence' as Starmer stresses need for strong UK-China relationship

Sir Keir Starmer meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The world has entered a new period marked by "turbulence and transformation", the Chinese President has warned Sir Keir Starmer at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

It is the first time a British Prime Minister has met Xi Jinping since 2018.

Sir Keir Starmer has emphasised the need for a strong UK-China relationship amid the warning of uncertainty.

Speaking at the start of the meeting at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, the Prime Minister said: "We want our relations to be consistent, durable, respectful, as we have agreed, avoid surprises where possible."

He added: "The UK will be a predictable, consistent, sovereign actor committed to the rule of law."

The Prime Minister also proposed a full bilateral meeting in Beijing or London.

Starmer is expected to hold talks with Jinping - the first time a UK PM has done so for six years. Picture: Getty

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that his nation and the UK "share the dual responsibility" of "addressing global challenges".

According to a translation in the room at the top of his meeting with Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, the president said there is "broad space for co-operation" between the two countries, including on topics such as trade and clean energy.

He said: "The world has entered a new period marked by turbulence and transformation.

"As permanent members of the UN security council and major global economies, China and UK share the dual responsibility of advancing our respective national development and addressing global challenges."

He later added: "China and the UK have broad space for co-operation across various domains, including trade, investment, clean energy, financial services, healthcare and improving our peoples' wellbeing.

"We should take fostering greater development, better-serving our peoples and contributing more to the world as our goal.

"Live up to our strategic partnership and commit to mutual respect, openness, co-operation, exchanges and mutual learning for shared benefit [...] in doing so we will break new ground in the China-UK relationship amid a changing world and better underscore our relationship's relevance for the times and its significance for the world."

Starmer during a bilateral meeting with China. Picture: Alamy

Journalists were ushered out of the room at the start of the bilateral around the time Sir Keir Starmer raised the case of Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy activist and British national imprisoned in Hong Kong.

The Prime Minister said: "I'm very pleased that my Foreign Secretary and foreign minister Wang met recently to discuss respective concerns including on human rights and parliamentary sanctions, Taiwan, the South China Sea and our shared interest in Hong Kong.

"We are concerned by reports of Jimmy Lai's deterioration."

He had earlier said that he is "keen that my Chancellor should meet with vice premier He for the upcoming economic financial dialogue early next year to explore more investment projects and a more level playing field to help our businesses."