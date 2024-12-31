Starmer reflects on 'year of change' as he vows to rebuild Britain 'for the better' in New Year's message

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer has vowed to rebuild Britain "for the better" after a year of change.

The Prime Minister used his first New Year's message since entering Downing Street to reflect on a "year of change", following Labour's win in the general election.

He said work has already begun in the "fight for change", pointing to an increase in the minimum wage, clean energy projects and NHS investment.

Sir Keir went on to say that 2025 would be a year of "rebuilding" and "rediscovering the great nation that we are" - no matter how hard times are.

The next year will offer time to "reflect on that", he said, as he described the upcoming Second World War anniversaries as a chance to "cherish the greatest victories of this country, and the greatest generation that achieved it".

Sir Keir said: "2024 was a year of change. Not, sadly, in the football – with another agonisingly close shave for England. But change in politics, with the election of this Labour Government in July.

"And more importantly, with the work of change that we have begun. The minimum wage will be raised by a record amount. Wages are up more broadly. Returns of foreign national criminals – up 20 per cent. Billions of pounds worth of new projects in clean British energy making our country more secure. And over £25 billion invested in our NHS starting to cut waiting lists in your local hospital.

"Now, I know there is still so much more to do. And that for many people it’s hard to think about the future when you spend all of your time fighting to get through the week. So I want to be clear. Until you can look forward and believe in the promise and the prosperity of Britain again, then this Government will fight for you.

"A fight for change that will define this year, next year, and indeed – every waking hour of this Government.

2024 was a year of change, the PM said. Picture: Supplied

"We have a clear Plan for Change. 1.5 million new homes – restoring the dream of home ownership. Children starting school, ready to learn. A more secure energy system. Waiting lists cut dramatically. Immigration – reduced. Neighbourhood police, tackling anti-social behaviour in every community. And more cash in your pocket, wherever you live.

"That is what we will be focusing on. A year of rebuilding. But also – rediscovering the great nation that we are. A nation that gets things done. No matter how hard or tough the circumstances.

"We will have time to reflect on that this year. A chance, with the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ day. To cherish the greatest victories of this country. And the greatest generation that achieved it.

"The 8th of May and the 15th of August will both be wonderful moments, to come together and do that generation proud.

"But that victory – and indeed the peace and the prosperity that followed all rested on that same foundation we must rebuild today. The security of working people. That is the purpose of this Government.

"The goal of our Plan for Change. And we will push it forward in 2025.

"So, wherever and however you’re celebrating tonight, on behalf of the Government, Happy New Year.

"Here’s to a year of changing Britain for the better."

Sir Keir faced a challenging start to his premiership, with him at the centre of a freebies row while also dealing with the resignation of his chief of staff, Sue Gray, and Transport Secretary Louise Haigh.

The Government is also attempting to fill a £22bn 'black hole' in public finances.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves used her first budget in October to announce tax measures designed to raise an extra £40 billion a year.

But the changes were not welcomed by everyone, with them leading to farmer protests.

Questions also remain over when the Government will meet its ambition to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence and how it will pursue its net-zero agenda.

Heading into the new year, ministers will hope for an improved economic outlook as they aim to deliver on the plan for growth.

Sir Keir will also seek to reset the UK's relationship with the EU, continue to show support for Ukraine and handle the return of US President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.