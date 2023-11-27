British boy, 5, dies after falling into swimming pool on first holiday abroad, leaving family 'absolutely broken'

By Kit Heren

A five-year-old British boy has died after falling into a swimming pool while on holiday with his family.

Kelan Logan-Derench, 5, from Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham, died on Saturday while in Egypt with his mother, older sister and grandmother.

Serena Whitehead, a friend of the family, said: "Kelan had a tragic accident and fell into the swimming pool and heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him and he sadly lost his life.

"Kelan was a cheeky, mischievous, happy little boy, he was a younger brother to Cienna and was about to become a big brother himself in February 2024."

Ms Whitehead added that the whole family are "absolutely broken", adding that "we can only imagine the pain they are going through".

She launched a fundraiser on Sunday to help bring Kelan home and pay for funeral costs.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly £14,000 of its £15,000 target by Monday at 1pm.

Kelan was a pupil at New Hall Primary School, whose teachers mourned his loss on Monday.

Headteacher Becci Breedon said: "We offer our deepest sympathy to all those involved in this tragedy.

"Kelan was a bright, happy and energetic member of our school, he will be greatly missed and always remembered with affection.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, loved ones, friends and the local community affected at this extremely sad time."

Andrew Mitchell, the local MP and a minister in the Foreign Office, said: "I heard this awful news early today and have sent my condolences to the family at this terrible time for them. I will help in any way I can as their MP and of course as a Foreign Office minister."

Local councillor Richard Parkin, said Kelan's death was "dreadful news", Birmingham Live reported. "My condolences go out to the family over there and all the friends and family back home," he added.

"There are almost no words. The community in Falcon Lodge is rallying around. I am really proud to represent them.

"They’ve raised so much money in such a short period of time. Serena is doing a brilliant job to put this together to get Kelan and the family back home so they can grieve here."

“As the local councillor, I have offered Serena my support in any way I can".