Kell Brook apologises and says he's 'seeking help' after video surfaces of him snorting white powder

Kell Brook apologises after video surfaces of him snorting white powder. Picture: Getty

By Harvey Lindsay

A controversial boxer has apologised and said he will "seek help" after a video showing him snorting a white powder surfaced online.

Kell Brook, 36 recently took to Twitter to apologise to his friends and family for the video, adding that he will seek help.

A friend of the former world champion had recoded a video of Brook snorting a white powder at his home, before the footage was revealed by The Sun last month.

He wrote on Twitter: "I messed up, I hold my hands up & want to apologise to my family gym friends & fans.

It’s no secret that I struggle with mental health & I’m finding retirement really hard. I’m actively seeking the help I need to get me on the right path. Again i apologise for the hurt I’ve caused — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) February 2, 2023

The video shows Brook bending over a glass coffee table to snort a white powder. He then shadow boxes to the camera and mumbles "nice".

His manager Terry Thompson insisted the video was "a joke".

A spokesperson said: "He had a bit of a gathering at his house where people were drinking spirits and smoking.

"He was snorting white powder."

The boxer announced his retirement last May after beating Amir Khan.

He has won 40 of 43 professional fights but recently announced he would return to the ring if the offer was right.