Love Island star Kem Cetinay involved in horror crash that left motorcyclist dead

4 August 2022, 23:15

Love Island Star Kem Cetinay was involved in a horror crash.
Love Island Star Kem Cetinay was involved in a horror crash. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Love Island star Kem Cetinay is said to be "devastated" after he was involved in a horror crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The reality star's Mercedes G-Wagon collided with a motorbike near his home in Essex, on Thursday morning.

The 26-year-old is said to be "shaken up" following the incident and is assisting police as a witness.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the biker was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics half an hour later.

Kem's representatives told MailOnline: "Kem was this morning (Thursday) involved in a road traffic accident close to his home in the Brentwood area at approximately 11.30am.

"Tragically, a motorcyclist died in the collision. Kem has been assisting the police and is being treated purely as a witness to the incident.

"Kem will be making no further comment on this matter aside to offer his deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies to the motorcyclist's family and friends."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 11:32hrs on Thursday, 4 August to reports of a collision at Romford.

"Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene a car had been in collision with a motorcycle.

"Despite the efforts of medics, the male motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 12:04.

"Enquiries are underway to notify next of kin. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. He was not arrested.

"A crime scene and road closures remain in place."

Insiders told the MailOnline Kem is absolutely "devastated" by the incident.

They said he is a sensible driver and there was no wrongdoing on Kem's side.

Kem won Love Island in 2017 after falling head over heels for Amber Davies, but they split within five months of leaving the show.

He has appeared on a number of reality shows since winning the ITV2 programme, featuring on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity MasterChef and Hunted.

