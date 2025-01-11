Kemi Badenoch calls for Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Sadiq due to corruption accusations

11 January 2025, 21:57

Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq
Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq over allegations about properties linked to her family and her aunt's political movement in Bangladesh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following calls from the new leader of Bangladesh for Ms Siddiq to apologise for using the properties, the Conservative leader said: "It's time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq.

"He appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she is accused herself of corruption.

"Now the government of Bangladesh is raising serious concerns about her links to the regime of Sheikh Hasina."

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus said London properties used by Ms Siddiq should be investigated and handed back to his government if they were acquired through "plain robbery".

He also called on her to apologise and resign, saying: "She becomes the minister for anti-corruption and defends herself. Maybe you didn't realise it, but now you realise it.

"You say: 'Sorry, I didn't know it (at) that time, I seek forgiveness from the people that I did this and I resign.' She's not saying that. She's defending herself."

Read More: Carrie Johnson reveals health battle after being hospitalised for a week with flu and pneumonia

Read More: Fresh evacuation orders as deadly LA wildfires expand with locals told to stay inside over smoke fears

The Tory leader said Ms Siddiq, who is Sir Keir's constituency neighbour in North London, had become "a distraction"
The Tory leader said Ms Siddiq, who is Sir Keir's constituency neighbour in North London, had become "a distraction". Picture: Getty

As economic secretary to the Treasury, Ms Siddiq is responsible for policy on both the City and tackling corruption.

Following reports that she lived in properties in London linked to allies of her aunt, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Ms Siddiq referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards Sir Laurie Magnus on Monday.

In a letter to Sir Laurie asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong.

On the same day, Sir Keir told a press conference Ms Siddiq had "acted entirely properly" in referring herself to Sir Laurie and that he had "confidence in her".

Ms Siddiq also pulled out of accompanying the Chancellor on her trip to China this weekend in order to be available to help Sir Laurie with his investigation.

Since then, the Sunday Times has published further allegations about properties linked to Ms Siddiq and her family, along with Mr Yunus's comments, prompting Mrs Badenoch's call for her to be sacked.

The Tory leader said Ms Siddiq, who is Sir Keir's constituency neighbour in North London, had become "a distraction".

She added: "The Prime Minister tried to make a big deal of his commitment to standards and integrity. His weak leadership on Siddiq suggests he is not as bothered by integrity as he claims."

Ms Siddiq's aunt was deposed in August last year following an uprising against her leadership, and fled to India.

The former prime minister is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with Ms Siddiq reportedly named as part of the case.

She was alleged to have been involved in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in which large sums of cash are said to have been embezzled.

Ms Siddiq's decision to refer herself to the ministerial standards watchdog came after the Sunday Times and Financial Times reported she had lived in properties linked to her aunt's regime.

The Sunday Times reported she had used a flat in Hampstead, north London, which had been given to her teenage sister by lawyer Moin Ghani, who had represented the Hasina administration.

The Financial Times revealed she had also used an apartment in King's Cross given to her by Abdul Motalif, another associate of members of the Awami League party in Bangladesh.

In her letter to Sir Laurie, Ms Siddiq said: "In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family's links to the former government of Bangladesh.

"I am clear that I have done nothing wrong.

"However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters.

"I will obviously ensure you have all the information you need to do this."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party

Trump-Special-Counsel

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report

Ian Russell, chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) said regulator Ofcom’s implementation of the Online Safety Act has been a 'disaster'

UK is going ‘backwards’ on online safety, Molly Russell’s father tells Keir Starmer

Nearly 1,000 prison inmates have been working as firefighters to contain the wildfires

13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

Netanyahu to send Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti

Search area widened for missing Aberdeen sisters to coastline

Two firefighters with their back to the camera watch as a plane dumps water on a burning landscape

Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as menacing winds forecast to return

A sign on a road to dissaude looters after residents fled from the Eaton fire in Altadena

LA mayor takes aim at 'predator' fire criminals as two out of six deadly California wildfires contained

People are asked not to make problems worse if visiting

Gritters blocked by '200 double parked cars' in Peak District

Nigel Farage has said 10 Reform councillors who quit in protest over his "autocratic" leadership were put forward by a "rogue branch" of the party

Nigel Farage hits back at 'rogue branch' after 10 Reform councillors quit in protest over 'autocratic' leadership

Lee, left, has been dating Steven Gerrard' daughter Lily-Ella since 2019. Lily-Ella announced her pregnancy last week.

Steven Gerrard treats jailed gangster's son having baby with his daughter ‘just like anyone else’

Mandy said that "everyone [she knows] lost everything" in the wildfires which are sweeping across LA

Mandy Moore tells critics to 'Kindly F OFF' after being slammed for sharing her in-laws' Los Angeles fire relief fundraiser
The devastation of the Palisades fire

Los Angeles families return to search the ruins of their homes for memories

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says it captured two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia

The second pair were captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday.

Illegally-released lynx dies after being captured in Scottish Highlands - as fears grow over 'rogue rewilding'

Fresh evacuation orders were issued overnight as the deadly blaze continues to sweep through Los Angeles, with smoke from the fires posing a health emergency.

LA wildfires blaze on as evacuation orders continue with locals told to stay inside over smoke fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police clear a blockade at a demonstration

Protests at far-right party’s conference as Germany’s election campaign warms up

Carrie Johnson was hospitalised for a week

Carrie Johnson reveals health battle after being hospitalised for a week with flu and pneumonia
Rescue workers at the site of the crash

Black boxes from South Korea plane crash failed to record final four minutes

Eastern areas of the UK are bracing for more freezing weather, with a rare amber weather alert in place.

Amber alert for nine UK regions still in place as Brits brace for more freezing weather

Syrians sing and wave post-Assad flags during the concert

Syrians celebrate a month since Assad’s overthrow with revolutionary songs

Drivers have been warned after contamination at an BP petrol station in Essex sparked breakdowns and vehicle damage.

Drivers issued warning as contaminated fuel at petrol station sparks 'hectic week' of damage and breakdowns
Patricia Bunting, from Wigan, was on a three week holiday with her grandson and two sons to Disney World

Brit grandmother stranded in Florida 'finally returning home' but remains 'immobile' as she fights for her life
People in protective clothing walk through a farm

Animal transports banned in German region after foot and mouth disease detected

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted the fiscal rules in her October budget are a non-negotiable as she defended her trip to China this week.

Rachel Reeves insists Budget is ‘non-negotiable’ as she defends China visit amid market turmoil back home
Police remove a protestor from the street

Far-right party’s conference draws protests as Germany heads into election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News