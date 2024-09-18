Kemi Badenoch claims she 'became working class' after working in McDonald’s

Kemi Badenoch claims she became 'working class' after working in McDonald’s. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kemi Badenoch has claimed she became "working class" after a stint working in McDonald’s.

The Tory leadership hopeful made the comments on Wednesday, after claiming she grew up in a middle-class family but “became working class” after securing a job at the fast food chain.

The comments came in a bid to appeal to working class Tory voters in the midst of her party leadership battle.

Badenoch claimed she got the job aged 16, with her comments drawing criticism and widespread mockery across social media.

The comments saw Labour MP Chris Bryant respond to a clip on X formerly Twitter, remarking: “I’m not sure that’s how it works”.

Kemi Badenoch speaking at a Conservative Party leadership campaign event at IET London. Picture date: Monday September 2, 2024. Picture: Alamy

“I grew up in a middle-class family, but I became working class when I was 16 working in McDonald’s,” Ms Badenoch said.

As part of the interview, the MP continued: "I never have gaffes, or apologising for something... That's not what I meant... I never have to clarify, because I think very careful about what I say."

The chat formed part of an interview with Chopper’s Political Podcast and saw the Member of Parliament for North West Essex emphasise her "working class" attributes.

Online commentary saw widespread mocking of the comments, with one X user writing: "Yeah right. "And as I was sweeping floors in the McDonalds toilets I used to sing “My Old Man’s a Dustman” and randomly mutter “GORBLIMEY GUV!”, before I eventually remembered that I was the upper-middle class daughter of a professor and a doctor.”

Another user wrote: "The reverse of social climbing. Is there a term for it?"

The comments come despite Badenoch having previously admitted to "hacking" Labour's party website in the past.

File photo dated 27/06/24 of Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch. Issue date: Thursday July 4, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Speaking in 2018 after being asked for the "naughtiest" thing the MP had ever done, she explained: "10 years ago I hacked into a Labour MP's website and I changed all the stuff in there to say nice things about Tories."

Badenoch is currently trailing Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick in the race to become the new Conservative leader.

It comes ahead of the party conference on September 29.

The four remaining hopefuls also include Tonbridge MP Tom Tugendhat and Shadow Home Secretary James Cleverly.