Kemi Badenoch: 'Lunch breaks are for wimps and sandwiches are not real food'

12 December 2024, 10:28 | Updated: 12 December 2024, 10:49

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said 'lunch breaks are for wimps'
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said 'lunch breaks are for wimps'. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Lunch breaks are for wimps, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has declared.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Badenoch has claimed that she brings lunch in to eat while working because there is “no time” for a pause.

“What’s decompressing, what’s that? What’s a lunch break? Lunch is for wimps.

“I have food brought in and I work and eat at the same time. There’s no time,” she said.

In the same interview, Ms Badenoch argued that sandwiches are not “not real food” and that she sometimes chooses to eat a steak instead.

The Tory leader later attacked Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for saying that he might watch Love Actually over Christmas, adding that she prefers watching Die Hard over the festive period.

Read more: 'He taps into British frustrations': James Cleverly fires warning shot at Kemi Badenoch over Farage's threat to Tories

Read more: Haigh resignation a 'marked contrast' from Tories, says Starmer as Badenoch grills PM over fraud offence

Bruce Willis In 'Die Hard' - a Christmas favourite for Kemi
Bruce Willis In 'Die Hard' - a Christmas favourite for Kemi. Picture: Getty

“There is a British prime minister who’s messing around and is not doing the foreign policy properly, people are cheating and there is a lot going on there if you move away from the smiley, happy, cheesy stuff,” she told The Spectator. 

In an interview with LBC on Wednesday, former Home Secretary James Cleverly warned that Ms Badenoch should to underestimate Reform UK’s Nigel Farage.

It comes as Reform surges ahead in the polls, over taking Labour for the first time earlier this week. 

“He’s very good at tapping into frustrations and very, very good at amplifying some of the genuine concerns that are experienced by the British people,” Mr Cleverly said. 

He urged Ms Badenoch, who along with Robert Jenrick surprisingly knocked Mr Cleverly out of the Tory leadership race in October, to come up with genuine solutions to the country’s problems instead of simply criticising Labour. 

In Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s questions, Ms Badenoch focussed her questions on immigration, slamming Sir Keir for not including a pledge to cut immigration as one of his six milestones announced last week. 

“He has launched, yet again, many new targets, six milestones, five missions, but why was cutting migration not a priority.”

Sir Keir hit back by likening the Tory leader’s attack to an “arsonist complaining about the people trying to put the fire out,” pointing to the last Conservative government’s record on immigration.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

BRITAIN-ECONOMY-RETAIL-FOOD

Food prices tipped to soar nearly 5% in 2025

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean president defends martial law move and vows to ‘fight to the end’

A woman walks in front of Druzhba hotel destroyed by Russian airstrikes in Pokrovsk (George Ivanchenko/AP)

Russian forces edge closer to a key eastern Ukraine city in ‘intense’ fighting

Pro-democracy politician Lam Cheuk-ting (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong court convicts seven men of rioting during 2019 protests

NHS bosses have warned of a 'tidal wave' of flu infections

'Tidal wave' of flu hits hospitals in England as admissions surge by 70 per cent

Sydney Nicole Gifford (L), Alyssa Sheil (R)

Beige-off: Social media influencer suing her rival for stealing her ‘beige aesthetic’

President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Biden commutes 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest act of clemency

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

Sara Sharif’s father was accused of abuse before she was born and was ordered not to use 'physical chastisement'

Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to Benny Blanco

'Forever begins now': Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prosecutors close rape probe that Swedish media says focused on Kylian Mbappe

Members of the National Assembly in Seoul

South Korean opposition parties submit motion to impeach president

Amber traffic warnings have been issued for three days this festive season.

Revealed: the worst days and roads to travel on this Christmas as amber traffic warning issued

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones and minister for communications Michelle Rowland (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Australia plans to tax digital platforms that do not pay for news

The girl was attacked by the dog at a property on Siskin Close, Hawkinge, Kent

Baby girl airlifted to hospital after attack by 'XL Bully type' dog

Child drinking milkshake with a straw

Children set up for 'shorter and unhealthier' lives due to junk food advertising and healthy 'food deserts'

v

Police in Pakistan used 'hard tactics' to find fugitive family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif after they fled UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

The mum-of-three died days after having BBL surgery

Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Gritting at dusk on the M11

Drivers planning Christmas getaways warned to expect lengthy waits and long queues due to record traffic levels
Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

'Madness' to allow home schooling if abuse suspected, says Children's Commissioner after Sara Sharif murder
Palestinian girls struggle to reach for food at a distribution center in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Palestinians ‘will keep knocking on doors’ after UN ceasefire vote

A participant holds a banner with writing reading “Arrest the rebellion leader Yoon Suk Yeol”, during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment outside the National Assembly

South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance

Patricia Bunting

Brit grandmother, 76, fighting for life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for 'last trip' to Disney
Sir Keir Starmer vowed to override planning "blockers"

Keir Starmer vows to override planning 'blockers' with sweeping changes that could see building on green belt
The commuter was seen on a bike in the middle of the carriage

Bizarre moment commuter brings 'motorbike' on packed train carriage

FBI director Christopher Wray

FBI director says he intends to resign at end of Joe Biden’s term

Met Police staff have voted to strike

Met Police staff vote to strike amid work from home row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News