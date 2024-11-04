Kemi Badenoch names former leadership rivals Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel to Tory Shadow Cabinet team

Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel and Mel Stride will all serve in Kemi Badenoch's Shadow Cabinet. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has announced that her former leadership rivals Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel will be in her Shadow Cabinet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Badenoch was named Tory leader on Saturday, beating Mr Jenrick in a vote of Conservative members. Ms Patel was knocked out earlier in the contest.

Ms Patel will be Shadow Foreign Secretary, and Mr Jenrick will take the Shadow Justice brief.

This marks a return to front-bench politics for Ms Patel, who served as home secretary under Boris Johnson and secretary of state for international development under Theresa May.

Kemi Badenoch also named Mel Stride - another rival in the recent race - as Shadow Home Secretary in what is seen as a significant promotion for Devon MP.

Yesterday, Castle Point MP Rebecca Harris was named Tory chief whip in Ms Badenoch’s first appointment since she won the leadership of her party.

Ms Harris's predecessor Stuart Andrew announced the appointment on X on Sunday.

In a post on X, Mr Andrew said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Conservative Party chief whip.

"Rebecca Harris is a great friend and a brilliant whip. I wish her all the best in the role."

Kemi Badenoch making a speech after she was announced as the new Conservative Party leader following the vote by party members. Picture: Alamy

The appointment comes as former business secretary Ms Badenoch was declared the winner at an event in central London on Saturday, defeating rival Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388.

The North West Essex MP will replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Opposition and seek to chart a path back to power for the Tories after their disastrous election defeat in July.

She is the first Black person to lead a British political party and the fourth female Conservative leader.

Kemi Badenoch paid tribute to her leadership rival Robert Jenrick after her election and said the party's task was "tough but simple".

She said: "I'd also like to pay a special tribute to Robert Jenrick, who has fought a great campaign.

"Rob, we have all been impressed by your energy and your determination. You and I know that we don't actually disagree on very much, and I have no doubt that you have a key role to play in our party for many years to come.

Mel Stride talking at a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party Conference 2024. Picture: Alamy

"I would also like to thank all the other candidates: Priti, Mel, Tom and James, for your kind words and your many insights.

"We have come through this campaign more united and the party needs you now more than ever."

The party faces a significant challenge, with just 121 MPs after an election that saw the party lose seats to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform.

A YouGov poll published ahead of the result found four in 10 voters had an unfavourable view of Ms Badenoch, including 29% of Conservative voters, while Britons were more likely to think Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister.

Rishi Sunak congratulated Kemi Badenoch on becoming Conservative leader, urging the party to unite behind her.

He said: "Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on being elected Conservative Party leader.

"I know that she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, stand up for Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour.

"Let's unite behind her."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also congratulated her.

He said in a post on X: "Congratulations, Kemi Badenoch on becoming the Conservative Party's new leader.

"The first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country.

"I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people."