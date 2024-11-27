Kemi Badenoch admits Tories ‘did not deliver’ on immigration - and will review ECHR membership

27 November 2024, 18:14 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 18:56

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kemi Badenoch has vowed to review ECHR membership and introduce an annual immigration cap in a new Tory approach.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking ahead of the latest migration figures being published on Thursday, Ms Badenoch suggested she was willing to change in her position on the UK's membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

She said during the Conservative leadership election that leaving the treaty would not be a "silver bullet" to end high net migration.

But the Tory leader has since suggested that she is willing to consider leaving the ECHR following a review.

In a speech in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon, she said the UK cannot sustain current levels of immigration.

To deal with the growing numbers, a hard annual cap on legal inflows will be introduced, Ms Badenoch said.

However, she would not specify a number.

Read more: Five men charged over smuggling of migrants from UK to France in lorries following dawn raids

Read more: Labour 'set to strike Italy-style migrant deals' in new bid to stop small boat Channel crossings

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speak during a press conference
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speak during a press conference. Picture: Alamy

"Immigration is at a pace too fast to maintain public services. And at a rate where it is next to impossible to integrate those from radically different cultures," Ms Badenoch said.

"It is time to tell the truth. For decades the entire political class of this country has presided over mass migration...

"We ended free movement but the system that replaced it is not working."

Ms Badenoch went on to say that the Tories needed to "learn from our mistakes", adding: "We will review every policy, treaty and part of our legal framework, including the ECHR and the Human Rights Act.

"And in designing our detailed policies will put the following elements at the core.

"A strict numerical cap with visas only for those who will make a substantial and clear overall contribution.

"A fully transparent approach publishing all the data so for the first time everyone can see the real costs and benefits of different types of migration."

Asked why she would not reveal what the upper limit of her migration cap would be, the Tory leader suggested she wanted a detailed plan in place first.

Hitting out at Keir Starmer and his legal background, Ms Badenoch added: "I'm not somebody who just talks. I'm not a lawyer. I'm an engineer. Before we say things, we have to have a proper plan about how we deliver on the cap."

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp added that the Tories would make sure theirs was a "cap that bites", after it was put to him previous migration caps did not help with public trust in politics.

Ms Badenoch also said Thursday's migration data - the latest to be published by the Home Office - will "likely show a reduction in net immigration".

She claimed the Labour Government would try to take credit for this, adding: "But that change is due to the reforms that the Conservatives made in our final months in power."

Responding to the speech, Home Office minister Angela Eagle said: "It's welcome the Tories finally accept that immigration spiralled out of control on their watch.

"But Kemi Badenoch offers no new ideas or alternative to her party's failed policies of the past.

"The Conservatives wasted hundreds of millions of pounds in taxpayers' cash on the Rwanda gimmick, and it's clear they would do it all over again. The Tories have learned nothing.

"Labour is fixing the foundations and getting a grip on the Tories' immigration chaos. Our new Border Security Command is working with our European partners to smash the criminal gang networks driving small boat crossings, and we're ramping up the removal of people with no right to be in the UK."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police record 'hate incident' after neighbour blasts Bob Marley songs at black homeowner 'to mock her'

Police record 'hate incident' after neighbour blasts Bob Marley songs at black homeowner 'to mock her'

Donald Trump gestures while speaking

FBI investigating ‘numerous bomb threats’ against Trump administration nominees

Norway’s Marius Borg Hoiby with his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norway’s crown princess released from custody amid rape allegations

Ukrainian soldiers taking part in training

White House urges Ukraine to lower draft age to help increase size of military

Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he makes a televised statement

Israel plans to appeal against ICC arrest warrants for alleged Gaza war crimes

'Nearly a dozen' members of Trump’s top team targeted with bomb threats at family homes

'Nearly a dozen' members of Trump’s top team targeted with bomb threats at family homes

Convicted murderer, 57, guilty of killing neighbour after claiming he 'cannot remember' brutal attack using kitchen knife, table leg and shelves

Convicted killer, 57, guilty of murdering neighbour as he told jury he hoped they 'suffer a brain injury' following verdict
Camilla Fayed has been cleared of robbing her brother's £1900 iPhone.

Mohamed al Fayed's daughter cleared of stealing her brother's £1900 iPhone

The thieves stole £200,000 worth of jewellery

Shocking moment luxury antiques expert attacked by two men with hammers in Chelsea raid

Lebanese people have begun returning home to the south of the country after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was agreed

Israel sets overnight curfew for travel into southern Lebanon

Displaced residents celebrate as they return to their villages following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire holds as displaced Lebanese start to return home

Storm was a YouTuber, who often made videos in remote wilderness.

YouTuber dies in freak snowstorm while making video in remote Swedish wilderness

Harrison Li holds a photo of his father, Kai Li

Three Americans held for years in China released, White House says

A south-east London venue will be giving out free lollipops to try and keep revellers quiet on nights out

Gobstopper! London revellers to be given lollipops to get them to keep quiet as they leave venue

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby's father threatened 'guns to my head' during meeting, says hospital boss

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over a number of videos of women being secretly filmed

Man, 27, arrested over videos of women being secretly filmed on nights out in Manchester

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah raises her first before supporters

Namibia poised to elect first female leader

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after father and eight-year-old daughter shot in car

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after father and eight-year-old daughter shot in car
Emergency services were called to Torbay hospital on Wednesday morning

Three injured in collision after car crashes into hospital building

Pep appeared covered in scratches after his team three away a three-goal lead on Tuesday

Pep Guardiola apologises for 'self-harm' comment after Man City boss pictured covered in scratches
Olga Bednarska has been in custody since her arrest in October, and was given a suspended sentence.

Netflix Too Hot to Handle reality TV star caught trying to smuggle £150,000 worth of drugs into UK
Chinese companies are fraudulently registering themselves at homes in the UK

Welcome to China street: The fraudulent businesses taking over UK homes creating a ‘huge tax black hole’
Taxi driver Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, known as Shami, died on November 22, 1994.

Five arrested 30 years after taxi driver 'executed' in Nottingham shooting

The Ukrainian Defence Minister arrives in Seoul

South Korean leader urges response to North Korean troops in Russia

Aug. 17, 2006 - JONBENET RAMSEY.SUPPLIED BY JONBENETRAMSEYRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Who was JonBenet Ramsey and what happened to her? True story behind new Netflix documentary
Shoplifters steal football shirts from Friends Fighting Cancer charity shop in Portsmouth

Cancer charity shop in Portsmouth targeted by 'shoplifters'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News