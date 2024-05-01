Exclusive

'No free way to police our borders', Badenoch says, after first migrant sent to Rwanda with £3,000 in taxpayer money

1 May 2024, 09:40

Kemi Badenoch has said there is 'no free way to police our borders' after a failed asylum seeker was given £3,000
Kemi Badenoch has said there is 'no free way to police our borders' after a failed asylum seeker was given £3,000. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

Kemi Badenoch has admitted that there is "no free way to police our borders", after the first asylum seeker was sent to Rwanda with thousands of pounds of taxpayer money.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed migrant - who is African origin - left the UK on Monday evening, after his bid to stay in Britain was rejected at the end of 2023. The voluntary deportation did not fall under the government's new landmark deportation laws.

The man was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda.

In response to the news, Ms Badenoch, the women and equalities minister, said: "There is no cost-free option, that is the truth of it. It’s better this way than for him to be in the UK either claiming benefits or being entitled to things that people in this country don’t have, which would be much more expensive for the taxpayer.

"But there is no free way to police our borders, and there is no free way to deal with something that is affecting not just this country but all of western Europe as well."

Read more: First asylum seeker flown to Rwanda with £3,000 of taxpayer's cash under voluntary deportation scheme

Read more: Gender-neutral toilets could lead to ‘schoolgirls getting UTIs because they don't want to share’, minister says

Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

Ms Badenoch said that the voluntary return "puts to bed the nonsensical myth that Rwanda was not a safe place."

"It is [safe]," she said, "which is why people go on holiday there, I know somebody who’s having a very lovely gap year there."

Ms Badenoch said: "We need to move past a lot of those myths, which are actually just disparaging about an African country. This scheme is a deterrent… it is working. Obviously the easiest cases will be the first but there will be many more."

She added: "If you look at what the Irish government has been saying recently, it looks like it’s already working. They’re complaining that they’re getting people, failed asylum seekers, going over there, because they don’t want to go to Rwanda."

He was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda.
He was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

The removal was the first time the government has relocated a failed asylum seeker to a third country in what the government hopes to be the first of thousands.

I was part of a side scheme to the forced deportation of illegal immigrants policy that is set to begin flights in July.

But there were sighs of relief in Whitehall last night that the first removal and Rwandan processing went off without a hitch - in what planners have dubbed a “proof of concept” success.

A well placed source said: “This proves its possible and legal for Britain to remove failed asylum seekers to Rwanda successfully and smoothly.”

A protester demonstrating against the planned deportation of migrants and refugees to Rwanda
A protester demonstrating against the planned deportation of migrants and refugees to Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes the new policy will act as a deterrent and stop people from making the trip across the Channel in small boats.

Caller Kit says Rishi Sunak is 'trying desperately to cling on to the supporters' of Rwanda policy

Last week, five migrants - including a seven-year-old girl - died making the journey.

However, critics of the policy say it is inhumane and potentially ineffective as a deterrent.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have raided Columbia and UCLA, where violence has broken out

Chaos on campus: Police raid UCLA and Columbia universities as 'horrific violence' breaks out at Gaza protest in LA

An aerial photo of the scene

At least 24 killed in highway collapse in southern China

New York City police enter an upper floor of Columbia University's Hamilton Hall

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

Breaking
Breaking News

Teenager arrested after three attacked 'with sharp object' at school in Sheffield

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Blinken tells Israeli leaders ‘the time is now’ for ceasefire in Gaza

Breaking
A police officer has been charged with two counts of publishing an image in support of the proscribed organisation Hamas.

Police officer charged under Terrorism Act with 'publishing images in support of Hamas'

Samir Geagea

Lebanese Christian leader slams Hezbollah over fighting with Israel

Mark Rowley has addressed the mystery behind Jill Dando's death

Met chief gives update on Jill Dando murder 25 years after her death

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley has said that anyone using a 'swastika in the context of the Middle East crisis' will be arrested.

Met police chief pledges to arrest protesters using swastikas at Gaza protests

Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupts

Indonesia’s Mount Ruang volcano spews more hot clouds

Vanessa Feltz joins LBC to present new Saturday show, telling listeners to ‘brace yourselves!’

Vanessa Feltz joins LBC to present new Saturday show, telling listeners to ‘brace yourselves!’

Exclusive
Sir Mark Rowley said he would increase stop and search

Met police to increase stop and search, with announcement coming 'in next couple of months', commissioner says

Sir Mark Rowley said filming interactions with police at protests had become "intrusive".

Filming police at protests is 'physically intrusive' and 'escalates situations', says Met Commissioner

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has launched a 'call for input'.

Gender-neutral toilets could lead to ‘schoolgirls getting UTIs because they don't want to share’, minister says

Exclusive
Met police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley spoke on LBC on Wednesday

Met chief says officers 'were on the ground in 12 minutes' then suffered ‘horrific injuries’ in Hainault attacks

Trump Hush Money

Judge fines Trump for contempt and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Doorbell footage showed the moment the sword suspect was arrested

Chilling words of 'killer' during Hainault sword rampage as boy, 14, stabbed to death

Australia Violence

Australian prime minister vows new funding to help women escape male violence

LBC observed how Scotland Yard manages to police divisive demonstrations in London

'It makes our job incredibly difficult': Police surrounded by cameras on protests as they make ‘on the hoof’ law changes
Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

Reclassifying Marijuana

US poised to ease restrictions on marijuana in historic policy shift

Georgia Divisive Law

Georgian police deploy tear gas to disperse ‘Russian law’ protests

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Protesters taken into custody as police end university pro-Palestine occupation

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Shelter-in-place alert issued at Columbia University as police raid campus

Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers because they are English

Brits are welcome: French D-Day beach cafe owner who banned squaddies 'for being English' cites misunderstanding
An Amazon Prime vehicle

Amazon reports strong Q1 results driven by cloud-computing unit and Prime Video

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit