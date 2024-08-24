Exclusive

Kemi Badenoch's campaign accuses Tory leadership rivals of 'paying for polls' after independent survey puts her in front

24 August 2024, 11:40 | Updated: 24 August 2024, 11:44

Kemi Badenoch's campaign accuses Tory leadership rivals of 'paying for polls' after independent survey puts her infront
Kemi Badenoch's campaign accuses Tory leadership rivals of 'paying for polls' after independent survey puts her infront. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver and Shivani Sharma

Conservative leadership hopefuls are 'paying for their own polls' to improve chances of making it through the contest, a source from Kemi Badenoch's campaign has told LBC, after independent surveys tipped the former business secretary as the frontrunner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The now shadow housing secretary's chances of clinching the Tory leadership received a massive boost on Friday after a poll of Conservative Party members suggested she would beat all five of her rivals if she reaches the final two.

The independent YouGov survey tipped her ahead of James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat, Dame Priti Patel and Mel Stride in a hypothetical head-to-head contest.

The poll found Ms Badenoch would edge ahead of shadow Home Secretary Mr Cleverly, beating him to first place by 47 per cent to 38 per cent.

But a source from Ms Badenoch's campaign has now accused her rivals of trying to "skew the betting markets" despite arguing "polls all show that Kemi has a big lead with the Tory members".

Mel Stride and Kemi Badenoch leave a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in September 2023
Mel Stride and Kemi Badenoch leave a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in September 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Tom Tugendhat secures backing from 10 Scottish MSPs in Tory leadership race amid party's post-election turmoil

Read More: 'There's two sides to every story': Jermaine Jenas breaks silence after being fired from Match of the Day

The source told LBC: "Other campaigns are paying for their own polls or to skew the betting markets, but this independent YouGov survey and the ConservativeHome readers' polls all show that Kemi has a big lead with the Tory members.

"It confirms that she is the front runner and the person the party wants to take the fight to Labour.”

The latest YouGov poll showed Ms Badenoch was also favoured over Mr Jenrick by 48 per cent to 33 per cent; over Mr Tugendhat by 49 per cent to 31 per cent; over Dame Priti by 55 per cent to 26 per cent; and over Mr Stride by 61 per cent to 14 per cent.

Of a whole list of candidates she was also picked as the favourite, beating her colleagues with backing of 24 per cent of the party members.

Mr Tugendhat came in second place at 16 per cent, Mr Cleverly in third on 14 per cent, Mr Jenrick in fourth on 12 per cent, Dame Priti in fifth on 11 per cent and Mr Stride last on two per cent.

A further 19 per cent said they were still undecided ahead of the winner being announced in November 2. Rishi Sunak is still in place as leader of the party until then.

Ex-Tory MP Bob Seely on the leadership race

Addressing the comments from the source in Ms Badenoch's campaign, Mr Stride told LBC's Matt Frei on Saturday morning: "This is a long contest. David Cameron was 25/1 at the bookies about a week before that extraordinary conference speech. He went on to win the contest and become prime minister.

"Nobody should be taking anything for granted."

He continued: "I would say, particularly to my colleagues in parliament, what matters now is actually where we're going to be in five years time when we fight that election.

"The decision we've got to take, and members of our party have got to take, is who is the person that can do the hard yards, lead our party, and bring us into contention - not what the public thinks of the candidates at this precise moment."

"One of those polls with the electorate had me right at the top," he claimed.

Mr Stride, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said his party's political prospects at the next election were still "all to play for" despite enormous defeat last month.

"Labour's position is built on stand in many ways. They came in with the lowest proportion of the vote of any government in our history and that can be overturned through time."

Mel Stride speaks to LBC from central London
Mel Stride speaks to LBC from central London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Stride said he wanted to lead the Tories to "do the hard yards" in "effective opposition" to the government and build a "policy platform".

"We are going to have to bring back that sense of optimism and hope and aspiration and opportunity and all those things across all age cohorts," he said, noting that the Tories had lost the youth vote and needed "to get it back".

The average Conservative voter at the last election was aged 63.

If he were to lead the Tories and become prime minister, Mr Stride said he wanted to offer a tax incentive to younger people by putting their first £5,000 of National Insurance into a tax-free ISA, which could then go towards buying a house.

He said the government needed to "turbocharge growth" and deal with low productivity to improve the economic outlook.

"But I can't stress enough that this contest amongst myself and the other five candidates," he continued, "should be about leadership. It's about who's going to do the hard yards in the months and years ahead that will lead us to the point where we're back in political contention.

"It's not about setting out an immediate policy stall."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first child

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey announce birth of their first child

Police cars sit at a cordon

Police search for knife attacker who killed three in German city of Solingen

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after mother and three children killed in Bradford house fire

A group of children on a train

Ukraine marks 33rd anniversary of independence as war against Russia rages

Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend

Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend

Italian prosecutors 'not ruling out homicide' after seven die in sinking of Bayesian superyacht

Italian prosecutors 'not ruling out homicide' as heartbreaking new details revealed over sinking of Bayesian superyacht

A line of men by a coffin draped in a cloth

Mourners in Pakistan attend funerals of 28 pilgrims killed in bus crash in Iran

Exclusive
Pet detective hails new law treating animals like' sentient beings'

UK pet detective hails new law making abduction of cats and dogs punishable by up to five years imprisonment

Mind the gap: HS2 trains too high for existing station platforms and will cost taxpayers £200m to fix

Mind the gap: HS2 trains too high for existing station platforms and 'will cost taxpayer £200m to fix'

Robert F Kennedy Jr suspended his independent campaign for US president and endorsed Donald Trump

Donald Trump vows to release JFK assassination documents after Robert F Kennedy Jr quits race and endorses him

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Manhunt for killer who left three dead and five injured in knife attack at German festival

Manhunt for killer who left three dead and five injured in knife attack at German festival

Emergency vehicles near the scene where people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany

Three people killed in attack at festival in German city

Election 2024 Trump

Iranian hackers targeted WhatsApp accounts of Biden, Trump staffers

Police and ambulances near the scene where people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany, the German dpa news agency reported

People killed and wounded in attack at a festival in Germany, report says

There were fatalities and injuries in an attack at the city's 650th anniversary celebrations.

Three people dead and four injured in Germany after festival knife attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr announces he is suspending his presidential campaign at a news conference in Phoenix, Arizona y

Robert F Kennedy Jr announces he is suspending US presidential bid

This image taken from a video released by Iranian state television shows the aftermath of a bus crash near Taft, Iran

Pakistan flies home bodies of 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in bus crash in Iran

Gunmen fire their weapons during the funeral of three Palestinians killed by an Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem

US says ceasefire talks in Cairo have been constructive with ‘progress made’

Jermaine Jenas

Sacked Match of the Day presenter Jermaine Jenas ‘ashamed’ after ‘letting everybody down’ with 'inappropriate messages'
Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at North Carolina Aviation Museum

US Secret Service agents placed on leave after Trump assassination attempt

Robert F. Kennedy Delivers Remarks In Phoenix, Arizona

RFK Jr quits presidential race and endorses Donald Trump

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez attends a campaign event before the election in Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela will order opposition leader to give evidence after disputed election

Lily has caused controversy by returning her adopted dog

Lily Allen receives backlash for returning adopted dog to shelter after it ate passports

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr speaks to reporters at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola, New York

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr to endorse Trump

An engineering expert has said the Bayesian superyacht tragedy is 'puzzling'

'Questions to be asked about the crew': Engineering expert tells LBC that fatal Bayesian yacht sinking is 'puzzling'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit