Former Tory Chancellor Ken Clarke says Labour should emulate Thatcher by taking ‘tough’ stance on UK economy

3 September 2024, 19:00 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 19:28

Kenneth Clarke says Labour should take a 'tough' stance on the economy

By Kit Heren

A former Conservative Chancellor has advised Labour to follow the example of Margaret Thatcher by taking a "tough" stance on Britain's economy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Kenneth Clarke, who served in Mrs Thatcher's Cabinet before becoming Home Secretary and Chancellor in the 1990s, told LBC's Andrew Marr that the government would be unpopular if they took this course of action - but they should do it nonetheless.

Labour have warned of a £22 billion "black hole" in public finances and Keir Starmer has has asked the country to "accept short-term pain - for long-term good", as the Budget looms next month.

Lord Clarke said: "What they've got to do is get on with the tough, difficult decisions as quickly as possible. Don't read the opinion polls.

"Forget that, it'll be hugely unpopular, and trust that the benefits start showing in time for them to have a chance of being re-elected in five years time.

Read more: 'More difficult decisions to come', Chancellor warns LBC after revealing cuts to plug £22 billion 'black hole'

Read more: Ministers urged to bring in pay-per-mile driving tax to avoid 'black hole' from lost fuel duty revenue

Kenneth Clarke on Tonight With Andrew Marr

"That's what we did when Margaret [Thatcher] got in, and I think [today is] very similar to the situation when we got in 1979."

Lord Clarke recalled the 1981 Budget of Geoffrey Howe under Mrs Thatcher, which saw a large increase in taxes at a time of serious economic difficulty.

That Budget proved very controversial, but some feel that Mr Howe and Mrs Thatcher were ultimately vindicated by Britain's economic success later that decade.

Lord Clarke said that "if Rachel Reeves does the right thing, she should be" as unpopular as Mr Howe was in 1981.

He added: "Who knows - if you do it properly and toughly just as Margaret demonstrated, in three or four years time we might look around and say ‘we’ve had a sensible government who’ve done the right things and actually things are getting better.’

"I’m actually quite optimistic about that happening."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves visits the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland
Chancellor Rachel Reeves visits the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland. Picture: Getty

Lord Clarke said that if we were still Chancellor he would increase VAT, inheritance tax and capital gains tax. But he warned that raising capital gains tax too much could dissuade investment in the country and dampen economic growth.

He also said he would reverse the recent National Insurance cuts made by Jeremy Hunt, adding that he thought that "no doubt" National Insurance would be restored to its previous level "sooner or later".

Lord Clarke was a Conservative MP for almost 50 years, serving in the Cabinets of Mrs Thatcher, John Major and David Cameron, and running unsuccessfully for Tory leader three times.

He lost the Conservative whip after voting against Boris Johnson's government on a Brexit-related issue in 2019, standing down as an MP at the election later that year. He was given a peerage in 2020.

Kenneth Clarke
Kenneth Clarke. Picture: Alamy

Lord Clarke told Andrew that his party deserved to lose the 2024 election.

He said: "You couldn't have the four years of Boris Johnson and Liz truss and go on to win an election, you were bound to be massacred."

He added: "Boris did one two quite decent things, to be fair, but... to have Boris Johnson and Liz Truss as Prime Minister proved to be quite the biggest political disaster of my lifetime, and if we ever see people like that [become] Prime Minister from any party again, heaven knows how bad the next crisis will be."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Christchurch

Sir Elton John reveals health battle has left him with 'limited vision'

Breaking
Breaking News

Police launch major appeal for 11-year-old Ibrahim who disappeared after being separated from mum

At least 50 people have been killed in a Russian strike today.

Ukraine 'to hold seized Russian territory' indefinitely, as strikes on Poltava kill 50 and injure 270

Donald Trump holding a microphone with his other hand in the air

Trump campaign must stop using song Hold On, I’m Coming after lawsuit

At least 12 people have died after the incident in the Channel

Pregnant woman among 'at least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel in 'horrifying' tragedy

Bobi Wine

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine ‘shot in leg’ in confrontation with police

Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Volodymyr Zelensky

Dozens dead as Russian missiles hit Ukrainian military academy and hospital

Harry Pitman, 16, was killed minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Harry Pitman murder trial: Teen died in the 'blink of an eye' after being stabbed in the neck, court hears

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh attend a meeting at the Saaral Ordon Government Building in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Mongolia ignores international warrant for Putin’s arrest

Steve Dymond, 63

Jeremy Kyle show guest ‘felt thrown under bus’ before death, inquest hears

Exclusive
Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

Finance Secretary Shona Robison

Scottish government to make £500 million in cuts as ministers warn of 'unsustainable' spending

Bhim Sen Kohli

Pictured: Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester 'just 30 seconds from home', as 5 children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Piotr Swiderski with Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik

Three brothers found dead in Staines home with father 'doted on their dad', mother says, as she releases family photo

Rebecca Cheptegei was attacked at home

Olympic athlete set on fire by boyfriend after he poured petrol over her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher, pictured in 1995

Oasis hit with 450 complaints over 'misleading pricing' for comeback tour

A man in a blue suit

Ex-Volkswagen boss faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat emissions tests

At least 12 people have been killed in the Channel incident

'At least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel, as Home Secretary condemns 'horrifying incident'
Two men shaking hands

UN nuclear watchdog head in Ukraine amid Zaporizhzhia power plant safety concern

41 people have been killed in Poltava

Russian strikes kill at least 50 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, with over 270 injured, Zelenskyy says
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Franklin Park

Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester park as five children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, 'recalled to prison' for second time after breaching licence conditions
The Iron Throne from Game Of thrones

Hundreds of Game Of Thrones props up for auction

An artist's impression of the Orbex launch tower

Spaceport’s ‘floating road’ over peat bog nearly finished ahead of test launch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit