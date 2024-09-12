Coronation Street and Carry On star Kenneth Cope dies aged 93

By Emma Soteriou

Coronation Street and Carry On star Kenneth Cope has died aged 93.

His former agent, Sandra Chalmers, of The Artists Partnership, confirmed he died surrounded by his family on Wednesday.

Cope made his name as ghost detective Marty Hopkirk in the supernatural detective series Randall And Hopkirk (Deceased).

It saw him solve crimes from beyond the grave while being visible only to his partner Jeff Randall, after being murdered during an investigation in the first episode.

Ms Chalmers shared a statement from his family which read: "It is with great sadness the family wish to announce the passing of Kenneth Cope 14/04/1931 - 11/09/2024.

"Ken passed away yesterday peacefully in his sleep with his wife and family by his side.

"An incredible icon of British TV and film known famously for his role as Marty Hopkirk in Randall and Hopkirk, Jed Stone in Coronation Street as well as part of the Carry On team.

"His career spans six decades and contributed to some of the most iconic moments in British culture. Ken was a proud native Liverpudlian and a loyal supporter of Everton Football Club.

"He began his career in theatre quickly picking up many film and TV roles. He was a natural comedy actor and was a main contributor to the comedy series That Was The Week That Was and swiftly became a regular figure across the acting industry.

"We are deeply saddened by his passing and ask that his family are given privacy at this time. He is survived by his loving wife Renny Lister and his children Nick, Mark and Martha."

Cope starred in Coronation Street, appearing in the soap as Jed Stone in more than 100 episodes from 1961 to 1963. He later returned between 2008 and 2009.

He was in two Carry On films, Carry On At Your Convenience (1971) and Carry On Matron (1972), and also appeared in 1963's Carry On Jack in an uncredited role.

Cope spent the last years of his life living in Southport, where he was a columnist for the Southport Visitor magazine.