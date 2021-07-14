Kent fire: Blaze breaks out at Mu Mu bar in centre of Maidstone

14 July 2021, 10:13

Fire broke out at a bar in Maidstone, Kent
Fire broke out at a bar in Maidstone, Kent. Picture: Kent Fire and Rescue Service

By Asher McShane

Fire crews are tackling a major blaze that has broken out at a bar in the centre of Maidstone in Kent.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. Kent Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene on Week Street at 2.36am. There are no reported casualties.

A fire service spokesman said: "Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to reports of a fire at a commercial premises in Week Street, Maidstone.

"Fifteen fire engines are in attendance, as well as a height vehicle and a command support unit."People who live and work in the area are advised to close their windows and doors, due to large amounts of smoke coming from the fire.

"Members of the public are also asked to avoid the area while crews work at the scene."

This morning the fire service said eight fire engines remained at the scene.

Local road closures were in place this morning.

Last month, owner Ciaran O'Quigley, told KentOnline about the impact of the pandemic. He said: "I'm just outraged really, that customers just think they book and not turn up, which has a massive knock-on effect.

"We have waiting lists because we're so busy, but we can't get those people in on the waiting list because of the original people who booked, we honour their booking, and they just don't show up."

An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed, due to large amounts of smoke coming from the fire.

In a separate incident investigators are still trying to establish the cause of a fire that tore through a nightclub in Bristol the week before it was due to reopen

A blaze at SWX began shortly after 4.30am on Tuesday morning. Avon Fire and Rescue said that 10 fire crews were battling the flames at the peak of the fire.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said it was "such sad news for Bristol's night time economy".

SWX owner Dominic Madden said the fire was "devastating" for the team.

