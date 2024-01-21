Man, woman and dog killed after car ploughs into them in Kent

The incident happened in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A man, a woman and a dog have died after an SUV ploughed into them in Maidstone, Kent.

The man and woman, both in their 60s, were walking a dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, when the fatal crash happened.

Emergency services attended but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as a hit and run and the driver stopped at the scene, the force said.

No arrests have been made.

Kent Police said in a statement: "At around 1.40pm on Saturday January 20 2024, the driver of a black BMW X5 was involved in a collision with two pedestrians who were walking a dog in Thurnham Lane.

"Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where both pedestrians, a man and a woman in their 60s, along with the dog, were pronounced deceased at the scene."

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can call investigators on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference RY/HG/008/24.

Footage can also be submitted online.