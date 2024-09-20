Shock as rural sheriff 'walks into judge's chambers and shoots him dead', as small town left 'shaken'

Sheriff Shawn Stines is accused of murdering Judge Kevin Mullins. Picture: Social media/Letcher County

By Kit Heren

A sheriff in rural America has been accused of shooting a local judge dead.

District judge Kevin D Mullins, 54, died in a courthouse in rural Kentucky on Thursday, with Letcher County sheriff Shawn Stines arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument between the pair, without giving further details.

Stines walked into the reception area of the judge's offices and said he wanted to speak to Mr Mullins alone.

They walked into Mr Mullins' office alone. The doors closed - and then employees heard gunshots.

Shawn Stines. Picture: Social media

Stines then walked back out on his own with his hands up and surrendered to other officers.

Mr Mullins died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have launched an investigation.

State attorney general Russell Coleman said he and his team would "fully investigate and pursue justice."

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said: “There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow.”

The shooting has left the tight-knit rural community "shook", a spokesman for state police said.

Judge Kevin D. Mullins. Picture: Letcher County

Matt Butler, a prosecutor for the county, said he would not be taking part in the prosecution because his wife is the sister of Mr Mullins' wife.

He said: “We all know each other here. For example, anyone from Letcher County would tell you that Judge Mullins and I married a pair of sisters and that we have children who are first cousins but act like siblings,” Butler said.

“Please pray for Judge Mullins’ family and my children. Ian and Ivy have cried and cried and begged to see their uncle.

“My community is completely devastated.”