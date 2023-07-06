Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145m mansion by the end of the month

Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner, has been ordered to leave the home they formerly shared by a judge in their divorce case. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has been ordered to vacate the couple’s $145m mansion by the end of July.

Ms Baumgartner, 49, will have to leave the $145m California mansion the couple previously shared - after previously agreeing to leave, but only on her own terms.

A judge set a new deadline of July 31 for her to move out, but her lawyers reportedly argued in court that the date was not feasible - saying she had neither the time nor the funds to look for a new home.

They asked the judge to extend the date to August 15, TMZ reports.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York special screening on December 10, 2016. Picture: Getty

The recent ruling hints at the judge’s inclination to uphold the validity of the couple’s prenuptial agreement. The prenup states that upon filing for divorce by either party, Ms Baumgartner would have a month to vacate the premises.

Mr Costner is being represented by famous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser - who has defended the validity of the prenup in court.

If it is deemed valid, Ms Baumgartner will be required to return $1.5m paid to her by Mr Costner and also cover the cost of his legal fees.

Christine Baumgartner pictured out and about in Santa Barbara, California in May. Picture: Getty

In earlier court filings, Ms Baumgartner said: “'My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that [I] can establish [a] stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements.”

According to RadarOnline, Costner has deposited $1m in Ms Baumgartner's bank account to get her to move out of his mansion, and he said he had previously given her $200,000 earlier in their marriage in line with their prenuptial agreement.

Ms Baumgartner is reportedly seeking $248,000 per month in child support payments for the couple’s three children, Cayden, 15, Hays 14, and Grace 13.

Mr Costner has said in court filings that he believes he should pay around $38,000 per month.