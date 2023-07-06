Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145m mansion by the end of the month

6 July 2023, 08:40

Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner, has been ordered to leave the home they formerly shared by a judge in their divorce case
Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner, has been ordered to leave the home they formerly shared by a judge in their divorce case. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has been ordered to vacate the couple’s $145m mansion by the end of July.

Ms Baumgartner, 49, will have to leave the $145m California mansion the couple previously shared - after previously agreeing to leave, but only on her own terms.

A judge set a new deadline of July 31 for her to move out, but her lawyers reportedly argued in court that the date was not feasible - saying she had neither the time nor the funds to look for a new home.

They asked the judge to extend the date to August 15, TMZ reports.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York special screening on December 10, 2016
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York special screening on December 10, 2016. Picture: Getty

The recent ruling hints at the judge’s inclination to uphold the validity of the couple’s prenuptial agreement. The prenup states that upon filing for divorce by either party, Ms Baumgartner would have a month to vacate the premises.

Mr Costner is being represented by famous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser - who has defended the validity of the prenup in court.

If it is deemed valid, Ms Baumgartner will be required to return $1.5m paid to her by Mr Costner and also cover the cost of his legal fees.

Read more: Suella Braverman vows crackdown on 'selfish' Just Stop Oil after Wimbledon stunt - as British No1 speaks out

Read more: Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson was sold pills laced with fentanyl, heartbroken mother claims

Christine Baumgartner pictured out and about in Santa Barbara, California in May
Christine Baumgartner pictured out and about in Santa Barbara, California in May. Picture: Getty

In earlier court filings, Ms Baumgartner said: “'My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that [I] can establish [a] stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements.”

According to RadarOnline, Costner has deposited $1m in Ms Baumgartner's bank account to get her to move out of his mansion, and he said he had previously given her $200,000 earlier in their marriage in line with their prenuptial agreement.

Ms Baumgartner is reportedly seeking $248,000 per month in child support payments for the couple’s three children, Cayden, 15, Hays 14, and Grace 13.

Mr Costner has said in court filings that he believes he should pay around $38,000 per month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Parliament's standards watchdog has recommended an eight-week suspension for former government whip Chris Pincher

Chris Pincher faces eight week suspension over groping accusations

Elena Milashina received a brutal beating

Horrific photo shows true extent of beating on Russian journalist Elena Milashina, as she defiantly vows to return

Russia Ukraine War

Four killed in Russian missile attack on Lviv

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

'Twitter killer' app Threads bags 10m users at launch as Zuckerberg Tweets after 11 years to take swipe at Musk

Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Brits to bask in 30C heat in some parts of UK this weekend, after deluge of rain this week

A security guard wipes away sweat on a hot day in Beijing

Beijing orders outdoor work to be halted as scorching summer heat soars

James Howard-Jones was punched after a night out with friends in Cheltenham

Man declared brain dead after being punched wakes up just before his life support was about to be switched off

A woman shades herself with an umbrella in Havana, Cuba

Climate scientist warns of hotter future as ‘record temperature’ matched

Suzy Lamplugh disappeared in 1986, with John Cannan the prime suspect

Officers hunting missing Suzy Lamplugh find possible new clue as forensic review launched in 37-year-old case

The incident took place near Cants Lane, Burgess Hill in Sussex

Teenage boy left naked with head injury in middle of woods after 'violent sex attack by two women'

Leandro de Niro Rodriguez died aged 19

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson was sold pills laced with fentanyl, heartbroken mother claims

The gas leak killed 16 people

Three children among 16 dead after gas leak in South Africa shanty town

Trump Classified Documents

President Trump’s valet faces court date over classified documents

Fiona Phillips was scammed

TV presenter Fiona Phillips, 62, scammed out of thousands after Alzheimer's diagnosis

South Africa Gas Leak Deaths

Three children among 16 people killed in South African gas leak

Justin Welby has been an outspoken critic of the government's migration policy

Archbishop of Canterbury leads attack against Sunak's migrant bill as govt suffers more defeats in House of Lords

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pledges to shatter 'class ceiling' with 'radical reform' of education system

Protesters from Just Stop Oil disrupted play at Wimbledon

Suella Braverman vows crackdown on 'selfish' Just Stop Oil after Wimbledon stunt - as British No1 speaks out
CoCo Lee performs during a mini concert

Singer CoCo Lee dies at 48

Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda

Alan Alda selling boots and dog tags from M*A*S*H

Stockton Rush died in the sub in a "catastrophic implosion" last month

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush compared glue holding Titan sub together to peanut butter

No arrests have been made at this stage

Murder investigation underway after 'moped driver shot by man on e-scooter' in north London
Meta’s headquarters in Dublin

Canada’s government to stop Facebook and Instagram advertising after news block

An ambulance leaves the courthouse past members of the media

Defendant detonates bomb in Ukraine court – killing himself and injuring police

A new theatre showing the iconic musical has been criticised after it issued a ‘guidance warning’ about some of the show’s contents.

Theatre slammed as ‘patronising’ for issuing trigger warning of ‘Nazi Germany’ content in Sound of Music revival
Gerson Fuentes has been jailed for life for raping a nine-year-old girl

Man jailed for life for raping nine-year-old who had to travel for abortion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit