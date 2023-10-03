Breaking News

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forced out of office for first time in history following rebellion

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as speaker of the US House of Representatives. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been ousted after Democrats joined with Republican critics to topple him.

The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

It is the first time in the country's history that House representatives have voted the speaker out.

Mr McCarthy's chief rival, Matt Gaetz, brought forward the "motion to vacate", drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who said he was unworthy of leadership.

The next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

