Kevin Spacey to appear in UK court charged with sexual assault against three men

Kevin Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Metropolitan Police said.

Spacey, 62, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court at 10am on Thursday, 16 June, the force said.

He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The charges relate to incidents involving three other men which allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, as well as Gloucestershire in April 2013.

Allegations of sexual abuse against Mr Spacey first surfaced in October 2017 as part of the #MeToo social movement, which began with claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein who was later convicted of rape.

Following the claims, which he strongly denies, filming of the final season of House of Cards was suspended and later took place without the double Oscar winner.

Rosemary Ainslie, who leads the CPS special crime division said the charges were brought in response to "evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police".

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges. Picture: Alamy

She added: “The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

Mr Spacey released a statement to Good Morning America announcing his plan to travel to Britain in a bid to clear his name.

He said: "I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Spacey has won two Oscars in his career. He won best supporting actor for his portrayal of Keyser Söze in the 1995 film The Usual Suspects, before winning the best actor award for his role in American Beauty.

The Metropolitan Police said that the charges are:

- two counts of sexual assault on a man who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London

- sexual assault on a man who is now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent

- sexual assault on a man, now aged in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire