KFC to open 10 new branches around UK over the next few months - will there be one near you?

KFC is opening more stores in coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

KFC is set to open 10 new branches in the next three months as it continues to expand across the UK.

The fried chicken shop, which already has more than 1,000 branches, confirmed it is set to open 10 new outlets by the start of 2024.

Five stores will open before the end of the year and five more will open in the New Year.

The chain is also said to be targeting two drive-thru restaurants in Reading, a high street store in Edinburgh and an outlet in Stansted Airport, among others.

There are also plans to open drive thrus on several A roads, including on the A3 at Cobham, the A64 near Tadcaster and on the A421 between Milton Keynes and Bedford.

A spokesperson for KFC said: "We strive to reach as many of our loyal fans as possible, which is why we're so excited to confirm these five new restaurants opening this year - as well as five more in the New Year.

"We can't wait to get settled in these local areas and bring many new jobs to those communities too."

KFC is opening branches in 10 new locations. Picture: Alamy

KFC locations opening in the next few months:

Birch East - December

Hilton Park North - December

Lancaster North - December

Thurrock - December

Medway - December

Grantham - New Year

Southwaite North - New Year

Chieveley - New Year

Washington South - New Year

Frankley North - New Year

It comes as the fast-food chain has introduced its festive menu, which includes the Stuffing Stacker Burger and the Stuffing Tower Burger.

Both burgers will be available until January 1 next year.

KFC is the latest among several chains with plans to expand in 2024, with Greggs aiming to open 150 new stores and Dunkin' Donuts planning to double its branches.