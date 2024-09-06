Khasha Smith detectives arrest man as mother-of-three last seen 10 months ago "believed to be dead"

Khasha Smith has been missing since last November. Picture: Poluce Scotland

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother who was last seen almost a year ago.

Khasha Smith, 35, was last seen on a FaceTime call with a friend on October 10, 2023.

The mother-of-three, from Calder, Edinburgh, was reported missing on January 5 by her family.

Specialist officers began searching an area off Calder Road in Edinburgh on Wednesday as part of the inquiry.

On Friday, police said a man aged 39 was arrested in connection with her death and inquiries are ongoing.

Ms Smith's body has not been found.

Her family have been made aware of developments and are said to be "devastated".

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Khasha's family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.

"Extensive inquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3915 of January 5.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In March, Khasha's brave teenage daughter Calley appealed directly to the public, alongside her grandmother, to help bring her mum home.

The 18-year-old described how she was "living the worst dream".

She said: “I recently had my 18th birthday and didn’t hear anything from my mum. She would never miss my birthday, my sisters’ birthdays, or Christmas. It’s just not her. We miss her so much. We want nothing more than my mum to walk through the door and to be able to give her a massive hug. It feels like I’m living the worst dream I could ever imagine.

“I can’t express what it would mean to have my mum home. Even the smallest piece of information might be all we need to find her. So I’m asking anyone with any information – please come forward and help the police bring my mum home for me, my sisters and the rest of the family.”