Khayri McLean: Two teenagers charged with murder of Huddersfield boy

Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager. Picture: Press release/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, a 15-year-old who was stabbed to death in Huddersfield on Wednesday (September 21).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boys, aged 15 and 16, and who cannot be named legally, were also charged with possession of a bladed article after the killing, which took place outside the gates of Khayri's school in the west Yorkshire town.

Both suspects have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday (September 26).

Khayri died in hospital following the attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday. A teacher had earlier desperately tried to save his life at the scene by performing CPR.

Khayri Mclean, 15, was stabbed to death. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Flowers, candles and bottles of milkshake were left at the scene of the killing on Friday, in tribute to Khayri.

Read more: Girlfriend of Huddersfield stabbing victim Khayri McLean who was killed outside school pays tearful tribute

Read more: Boy, 15, arrested in connection with murder of schoolboy, 15, in Huddersfield

The charges come after Khayri's girlfriend of six months, Shyana James, 16, described him as "a really nice boy".

Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates. Picture: Supplied

She added: "I was in college and my friend was on a bus coming home and she told me, she phoned me and told me Khayri had been stabbed."My heart just shattered. I phoned a taxi from town and came up, but it was taped up and I couldn’t do anything.

"I saw Khayri on the pavement with the paramedics working on him and then when the air ambulance took him to Leeds General Infirmary my mum drove me there.

"I have no idea why he has been stabbed. I can’t think of any reason why someone would do this to him."