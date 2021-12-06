Kidderminster fire: Huge blaze breaks out sending plumes of smoke across town

The fire could be seen for miles around. Picture: @Villa_Nik/Twitter

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A huge fire has erupted in Kidderminster, with thick plumes of smoke visible for miles around.

Firefighters are battling the blaze which broke out on Monday morning at an industrial estate in the Worcestershire town.

Images posted on social media show large orange flames and black smoke rising into the sky.

Twenty fire engines have been sent to the scene.

Bit scary this. How Farm industrial estate #kidderminster pic.twitter.com/82BjKkCZbS — Big Nik (@Villa_Nik) December 6, 2021

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said it was "currently attending a large fire on Frederick Road, Hoo Farm Industrial Estate in Kidderminster".

The service added: "People are asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed if they are within the area of the smoke plume."

The A449 has been closed between Hoobrook Roundabout and the junction of A442 Droitwich Road while the blaze is tackled.

More follows...