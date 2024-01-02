Kids Company charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh dies aged 61

Camila Batmanghelidjh has died aged 61. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Kids Company charity founder and campaigner for disadvantaged kids Camila Batmanghelidjh has died aged 61.

Batmanghelidjh died on New Year’s Day - her birthday - after a lengthy illness.

A statement from her family said the campaigner died 'peacefully in her sleep' on Monday.

Her family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that the family of Camila Batmanghelidjh announce her passing. She died peacefully in her sleep the night of 1 January, following a birthday celebration with her family.

"Camila dedicated her life to advocating for Britain’s most vulnerable children. She was the founder of two groundbreaking charities, Place2Be and Kids Company, which pioneered new therapeutic and clinical models to achieve a singular goal: 'To see children and young people become safe and able to realise their potential."

Batmanghelidjh, born in Iran, set up Kids Company in south London in the 1996 to support youngsters living in poverty.

The charity collapsed in 2015 and Batmanghelidjh stepped down following allegations of financial mismanagement and sexual abuse.

However police found no evidence of wrongdoing following investigations and Batmanghelidjh was later cleared by a High Court of wrongdoing.

Camila Batmanghelidjh died on New Year's Day - her birthday. Picture: Alamy

The Charity Commission late ruled that the organisation had been mismanaged but there had been “no dishonesty, bad faith, or inappropriate gain in the operation of the charity”.

In the years following Kids Company, Batmanghelidjh continued her work outside of public view and continued to help vulnerable children and advised schools.

The campaigner, known as the "Angel of Peckham" was known for her charisma, colourful fashion, and her outspoken pursuit of social justice for children.

Although she was ill for months, she continued rallying for children's rights.

In the mid-2000's, she had the support of both Labour and Conservative prime ministers and attracted the attention of pop stars and artists.

In 2013, she received a CBE for services to children and young people.

Brixton Soup Kitchen paid tribute, writing on X: "Very sad to announce that Camila Batmanghelidjh founder of Kids Company has passed away this morning and our hearts go out to her family at this time. She donated over 100 Christmas gifts last week to less fortunate kids."

Harriet Harman, Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham, said: “Such a sad loss. So many children and young people benefitted from her big heart RIP.”