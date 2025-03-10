LBC's Kids Who Read Succeed with Nick Ferrari campaign praised by education minister in Parliament

Catherine McKinnell. Picture: BBC Parliament

By Kit Heren

A minister has praised Kids Who Reads Succeed, LBC's scheme to encourage children to read, while speaking in parliament.

Catherine McKinnell, an education minister, told MPs that LBC's scheme, spearheaded by Nick Ferrari, is "an excellent initiative to really encourage reading".

Kids Who Read Succeed is a programme to promote reading among early years children.

The programme also comprises a series of free audiobooks, read by a host of well-known names, celebrating the work of Beatrix Potter, one of Britain's most loved children's authors. That includes the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson.

Ms McKinnell, the minister of state for school standards, was asked a question in parliament if she agreed that writers such Roald Dahl and Jacqueline Wilson "should not be replaced by a smartphone and… will she prioritise reading for pleasure in the school curriculum?"

Ms McKinnell replied: "On the back of World Book Day, which I’m sure all members of the house joined in celebrating in their school, I absolutely agree with the honourable lady and recognise how important it is that children are encouraged to read for pleasure.

"We know that this does happen in school and is encouraged by schools and teachers are already to listen to, read and discuss a wide range of poems, books and plays."

She added that "very importantly" the love of reading could begin at home "where parents can show how much they love reading too."

Ms McKinnell said: "That’s why I commend the LBC campaign read for success - kids who read succeed."

She added that this is "an excellent initiative to really encourage reading - and all parents and teachers get that message."

