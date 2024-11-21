Exclusive

'Kill him before he tries to kill you': LBC visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British soldiers

Minister of State for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard and the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK General Valerie Zaluzhnyi. Picture: UK MOD CROWN COPYRIGHT

By Natasha Clark

Dodging enemy fire in the freezing cold. Weaving through muddy trenches as choking smoke drifts above the battlefield.

This isn't the frontline in Ukraine, but for thousands of soldiers here in the East of England, it won't be long before they return there.

To mark 1,000 days of the war, this week LBC got access to see British troops training Ukrainians as part of Operation Interflex, where they face a taste of the conditions they may see in Eastern Europe.

At this secret location, we got a sneak peek behind the scenes to see military exercises which are preparing troops for the reality of war.

They're being trained in both trench and urban warfare, such is the nature of the current conflict.

Their drills came with rounds of fake ammo, drones dropping water-balloon 'bombs' and a lot of fake blood.

LBC went behind the scenes to see Ukrainian troops being trained by British soldiers. Picture: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

Commander Rob Smith, who is in charge of this training facility, told me they would spend between five and ten weeks there learning as much as they could, from tactics to leadership.

He said: "That tactical expertise is in the setting now, of a national war of survival.

"Who would have thought state-on-state conflict would have returned to Europe in the 21st century?

"Our most recent experience is counter insurgency campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan."

But he said they were learning just as much about modern war from those who had come back from the Ukrainian front line.

I spoke to one of those Ukrainian soldiers, who asked to be just referred to as Arthur.

He told me he was learning "fundamental skills" and it was vital to get "NATO standard training" in how to fight.

"I like it, we learn here how to combine it with our experience. It's basic, it's fundamental.

"Here, it's very good.

"We fight with calm, behind us, we help our families. It's not because we want to, it's because we have to."

Soldiers are being trained in trench and urban warfare. Picture: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

But the news that the UK might green light Storm Shadow missiles and the threat of nuclear escalation from Russia were dominating Westminster.

The armed forces minister Luke Pollard was keen to stress that Britain's resolve would remain strong, and dismissed their sabre-rattling.

He said: "Putin's threats are designed to put us off, to weaken our resolve. We are showing strong resolve in return.

"They'll be on the front line, they'll be facing not just training bullets and water balloons being dropped by drones, but hand grenades, real live rounds.

"That's the resolve that I've seen which helps steel me, as a minister, to make sure that our resolve as a government is as strong as it can be."

The troops were over the moon to hear from the Ukrainian ambassador, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who dutifully posed for selfies with anyone who wanted a picture.

The Ukrainian ambassador rallied his people. Picture: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

One girl who couldn't have been more than 18 appeared on the verge of tears when he handed her a medal of honour, which she gleefully showed off to her friends.

They were so buoyed by his presence they all proudly declared they wouldn't cover up for the cameras besides their general, despite security fears.

His rally cry filled the troops with a boost of much-needed morale.

Arthur said he was like a father figure to them, embracing them like family.

But gave them some harsh truths too - that they must learn to kill without hesitation, and they must fight on - no matter what the cost.

"Kill him before he tries to kill you. Please learn this year. Love each other. And remember Ukraine."