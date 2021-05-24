Kill the Bill protests: Another man charged over riot in Bristol

24 May 2021, 21:03

The peaceful Kill the Bill protests soon turned into a riot in Bristol
The peaceful Kill the Bill protests soon turned into a riot in Bristol. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Police have charged another man and arrested six others in connection to the Kill the Bill protests in Bristol

Dylan Dunne, 22, of Coalpit Heath, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with violent disorder and theft of police equipment.

He will appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on 28 May.

Nine others, who were also charged following the events of the protest, will be appearing in court on the same day.

The Kill the Bill protest began peacefully, and saw a turn out of 500 people marching on Bridewell police station, which was where the rioting allegedly began.

Read more: Kill the Bill protests: Eight charged with riot after Bristol police demonstration

Read more: Kill the Bill protests: Thousands descend on London and cities across the UK

Avon and Somerset Police said six other people have also been arrested in connection with the riots, including:

  • A 24-year-old man from Bristol, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a public order offence.
  • A 25-year-old man from Bristol, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
  • A 40-year-old man from Oxford, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
  • A 24-year-old man from Bristol, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
  • A 30-year-old man from Bristol, arrested on suspicion of riot, arson, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and of assaulting an emergency worker.
  • A 27-year-old man from Bristol, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Five of the men arrested have been released under investigation, and one remains in police custody.

Read more: Dispersal order issued in Bristol amid 'Kill the Bill protests' across England

Read more: Hundreds attend Kill the Bill protests across the UK

The protests began across the UK after the announcement of the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill (PCSC), which is set to introduce new police powers around protests.

The force will be able to put restrictions in place, such as noise limits, and individuals can face up to 10 years in prison for damaging memorials.

Other measures being introduced are increased jail sentences for assaults on emergency workers and child murderers.

