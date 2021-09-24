Killamarsh: Damien Bendall to face trial charged with murders of four people

24 September 2021, 11:37 | Updated: 24 September 2021, 11:39

Mr Bendall is charged with four murders
Mr Bendall is charged with four murders. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 31-year-old man will stand trial next year for the murders of four people, including three children, in Killamarsh.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were found on Sunday at a house in Derbyshire.

Damien Bendall was charged with their murder and will stand trial in March next year following a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Bendall, who spoke only to confirm his name, has been remanded in custody.

