Knife killer seen in newly-released footage buying new blades to replace the ones he used to stab wife to death

25 July 2023, 18:32

Philip was seen buying more knives to replace the ones he used to murder his wife
Philip was seen buying more knives to replace the ones he used to murder his wife. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Chay Quinn

A murderer who knifed his wife was caught on camera replacing the blades he used to kill his spouse in a shop - as he was jailed for life for the slaying.

Phillip Dafter, 33, killed his wife Diana, 36, in a frenzied stabbing attack on April 26 and was seen going to ASDA in the hours after the murder to replace his knives which he then used to stab himself repeatedly.

The murderer then drove to Northampton train station where he boarded a train to London Euston where he confessed his crimes to the British Transport Police after asking a ticket conductor to call them.

When Diana was found she had been stabbed five times before succumbing to a fatal wound on her heart, for which Philip was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years.

Man handed life sentence for wife’s murder

Addressing Phillip Dafter in his sentencing remarks, His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said: “You picked up a knife in the kitchen and attacked your wife with murderous intent.

“Those last minutes of her life would have been utterly terrifying.

“You violated the trust and security of your marriage and murdered Diana Dafter in her own home. It was a sustained attack and you did nothing to help her, nor call the emergency services.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “Today, it’s really important to recognise that Diana Dafter was, and is, so much more than this man’s victim.

“She was a loving person, daughter and friend. A student nurse with a real passion for care, hardworking, and someone very easy to get along with.

A jury at Northampton Crown Court on April 26 took just two hours to convict Phillip Dafter, previously of Northampton, of his wife’s murder
A jury at Northampton Crown Court on April 26 took just two hours to convict Phillip Dafter, previously of Northampton, of his wife’s murder. Picture: Police issue

“Her life and bright future was cut short by Phillip Dafter in a violent and prolonged attack and though today’s sentence will be of little comfort to her family and those that loved her, I hope it will help them to know that the man who did this will now spend an exceptionally long time in prison.

“This is an utterly tragic case and a stark reminder of why tackling violence against women and girls remains a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

“My thoughts remain with Diana’s family and I hope today has also offered them some semblance of closure after this lengthy court process.

“Finally, I would like to thank everyone at Northamptonshire Police for their work on this investigation as well as our colleagues at the British Transport Police for their assistance. Together we have secured justice for Diana and put her killer - Phillip Dafter, where he belongs - behind bars.”

