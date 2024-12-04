Killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend jailed for life

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex. Picture: North Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend Lisa Welford has been jailed for life for drowning her in a river.

Lisa Welford's abusive ex, Vincent Morgan, drowned her in the river Derwent until she suffered a cardiac arrest.

She was the childhood best friend of chef Claudia Lawrence, who went missing 14 years ago.

The killer shouted at the judge twice during his sentencing hearing today. Morgan shouted "You're wrong" from the dock, before asking the judge "Is that your opinion, or is that fact?"

Vincent Morgan was found guilty of Ms Welford’s murder on Monday.

Morgan, 47, had been issued with three domestic violence prevention orders and at the time of her murder he was out on bail with instructions to stay away from her.

Lisa, 49, had her head held under the water of the River Derwent in Malton after Morgan approached her pretending to help her.

She was dragged out of the water after a passer-by summoned help but died later in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page, who led the investigation, said: “This was a difficult and challenging case to work on.

"However, we absolutely welcome the murder verdict and sentence in court today but at this time our thoughts are with the family members at this difficult time."

Lisa Welford was held under water by her abusive ex and later died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Claudia Laurence was 35 when she went missing after failing to turn up for work at York University on March 19 2009.

Police believe she was murdered, although her body has never been found and no charges have ever been brought.

Claudia’s mother Joan Lawrence told the Mirror: “I felt numb with shock. How could two children that had grown up together have such terrible things happen to them.

“They were the best of friends from starting school. Lisa was like Claudia's shadow. They went everywhere together. They were very close and got on so well. It was such a happy friendship.”

Morgan was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Monday of killing Ms Welford.

She was taken to hospital after suffering head injuries, a brain bleed, fractured ribs, a fractured collar bone and a severely fractured femur.

She died the next morning.

Morgan was also found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.