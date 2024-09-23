Killer who decapitated 17-year-old boy before dumping his body in a bin could be released

23 September 2024, 09:53

Christopher Hartley, whose dismembered, headless body was found dumped in a bin at the back of a seaside hotel.
Christopher Hartley, whose dismembered, headless body was found dumped in a bin at the back of a seaside hotel. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was murdered in 1997 has shared fears his killer could be freed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christopher Hartley was brutally decapitated and dumped in a bin in Blackpool by Stuart Diamond, his head was never found.

Hartley was sentenced to life behind bars at Preston Crown Court in 1999 but is due to appear before a tribunal next month which could see him released on parole.

Now, Christopher’s mother, Jean Hartley, has said she has been a “nervous wreck” since learning her son’s killer could be set free.

Jean, 73, said: “Diamond is a monster. He should never be released. I am speaking out to make sure he does not kill again.

“How can he be fit for release when he still has not told me where my son's head is?”

Christopher was the fourth of five children and was described as being “full of mischief and fun”, according to the Mirror.

The New Central Hotel in Blackpool where the dismembered, headless body of Christopher Hartley, was found.
The New Central Hotel in Blackpool where the dismembered, headless body of Christopher Hartley, was found. Picture: Alamy

In 1997, Hartley left home and moved to Blackpool to pursue work.

However, on December 30 that same year, Hartley was told to leave his rented flat and made homeless.

That night, Diamond “saw he was vulnerable and needed a place to stay”, according to reports.

Diamond then lured the 17-year-old back to his bedsit and proceeded to strangle him, smother him and cut his body up into three pieces in the shared bathroom.

Police discovered Hartley’s headless body at the New Central Hotel in Blackpool.

At a trial, jurors heard that police found Diamond’s fingerprints on Hartley, as well as blood stains on the murder scene.

The sentencing judge Mr Justice Douglas Brown told Diamond at the time: “It is clear you are a very dangerous young man.

“The most anxious consideration will be given as to whether it will ever be safe to release you.”

Diamond is currently detained under the Mental Health Act, but could be released following next month’s tribunal.

Jean added: “Diamond ripped my family apart. He took Christopher from us in such horrific circumstances that my daughters never recovered. In my mind, he is responsible for their deaths also.

“The thought of him being on my street terrifies me. They should keep him in indefinitely.”

Diamond had previously appealed to get his sentence reduced to manslaughter, arguing reduced responsibility.

Christopher’s mother said: “He shouldn't be given the option to be allowed out,' Jean said. 'He is sick and is a real danger and a risk to the public.

“I've asked the probation service for a photo of him, but I've been told I can only see it and not copy it, so I won't know what he looks like.

“The possibility of passing him in the street and not knowing fills me with dread.

“I am a nervous wreck at the thought of him getting out and destroying another life and another family.”

