Kilmarnock: Police confirm two women and a man dead in 'linked' incidents

5 February 2021, 11:14 | Updated: 5 February 2021, 11:42

Police at the scene of the incidents in Kilmarnock
Police at the scene of the incidents in Kilmarnock. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Two women and a man died in a series of linked incidents in Kilmarnock on Thursday night, Police Scotland have said.

Police say they are investigating three linked incidents.

A 39-year-old woman was found injured in the car park of Crosshouse Hospital at about 7.45pm and died at the scene.

Twenty minutes later a 24-year-old woman was stabbed in Portland Street. She was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital but later died.

A crash then happened on the C50, a minor road between the B7036 and the A76 at about 8.30pm. The 40-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation and the relatives of those involved have been informed.

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: "Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened. 

"We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however, I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community."

A statement on Thursday night from police said the incidents are not being treated as terrorist-related.

The hospital was locked down following the first incident, but that was lifted at 10.30pm when police declared it safe to do so.

On Friday morning, the hospital's A&E department and main entrance were open and running as normal while two police vans full of officers remained outside with police tape around part of the car park.

Several roads in the area remain closed, including Portland Street, with diversions in place.

East Ayrshire Council said in a statement: “We know our communities will be shocked and saddened by these events, but we wish to reassure you that there is no risk to the general public and we are supporting our colleagues in NHS Ayrshire & Arran and Police Scotland wherever we can.

"As this is an ongoing police matter, we need to keep a number of roads in Kilmarnock town centre closed and diversions are in place here, and on the A76, to allow the investigation to continue and we thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.”

If anyone has any information which could assist this investigation, contact police on 101.

