Kim Kardashian officially joins the billionaire club

7 April 2021, 06:53

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine
Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

The reality TV star joined the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos thanks largely to her clothing company Skims and her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty, Forbes said.

The magazine values Kardashian's net worth at one billion dollars (£723 million), up from 780 million dollars (£506 million) in October.

As well as her businesses, the rest of the 40-year-old's wealth comes from her TV career and endorsement deals, Forbes said.

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017. She looked to half-sister Kylie Jenner for inspiration, according to Forbes, following the success of Kylie Cosmetics.

Both businesses rely heavily on the siblings' vast social media followings.

Kim Kardashian recently filed for divorce from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian recently filed for divorce from Kanye West. Picture: PA

Announcing her cosmetics line in 2017, Kardashian told Forbes: "It's the first time I've moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner."

Kardashian sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetics giant Coty last year for 200 million dollars (£144 million), in a deal valuing the business at 1 billion dollars.

However, Forbes said that figure might be bloated as Coty is known for overpaying and said Kardashian West's remaining 72% stake is worth about 500 million dollars (£361 million).

Her stake in Skims, a shapewear company, is valued by the magazine at a "conservative" 225 million dollars (£162 million).

With Kardashian's cash, investments and real estate, that brings her net worth to a billion dollars, according to Forbes.

The star made her name on Keeping up with the Kardashians
The star made her name on Keeping up with the Kardashians. Picture: PA

The show that made the star's name, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is in the process of airing its final series, though the family has already signed a global content deal with US streaming service Hulu.

Kardashian is not the first member of her family to be crowned a billionaire by Forbes.

Kylie, 23, was said to be a billionaire by the magazine, however in May last year it stripped her of the title and accused her of inflating the value of her business.

Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, was said to have joined the exclusive club last year, thanks largely to his Yeezy shoe business.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February citing irreconcilable differences.

Gavin Williamson wrote "there is nothing Dickensian" about a "well-ordered" classroom.

Education Secretary launches £10m drive against 'out-of-control' pupil behaviour
Paris Hilton, who has spoken out about the abuses she said she experienced at Provo Canyon School, was an advocate for the new law

Paris Hilton takes part in ceremonial bill signing in Utah

Paris Hilton takes part in ceremonial bill signing in Utah

The Moderna vaccine is set to be given to patients in Wales from Wednesday

First UK doses of Moderna vaccine to be administered today in Wales
Liverpool's Hot Water Comedy Club blamed confusion from the government for its decision to cancel the event

Comedy club in Liverpool cancels pilot event after receiving online abuse
London Labour is considering writing a formal complaint about Boris Johnson's comments

PM could face election rules complaint after attack on Sadiq Khan
Arlene Foster said the closure of youth centres has led to violence in Northern Ireland.

Lockdown closure of youth centres 'partly to blame for Northern Ireland violence'

How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

The Professor urged caution when the country starts to reopen

'The roadmap is good but it's not a slam dunk', Oxford Uni professor warns
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK
Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

