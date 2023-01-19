Kim Kardashian wins 'bidding war' for amethyst necklace worn by Princess Diana

19 January 2023, 16:42 | Updated: 19 January 2023, 16:50

Kim Kardashian has bought an amethyst cross necklace that was worn by the late Princess Diana for over £160k.
Kim Kardashian has bought an amethyst cross necklace that was worn by the late Princess Diana for over £160k.

By Chris Samuel

Kim Kardashian has bought an amethyst cross necklace worn by Princess Diana at auction.

The Attallah Cross, which the late princess wore on numerous occasions, was put up for sale at Sotheby's in London as part of its Royal and Noble Sale yesterday.

Four people competed for the iconic piece, with the US reality TV star and businesswoman landing the winning bid after five minutes.

The 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, was most famously worn by the royal in October 1987 at the London charity gala for Birthright, a charity defending women's human rights during pregnancy and childbirth.

The pendant features large amethyst stones and is framed by 5.2-carat diamonds.

The necklace was bought by businessman and friend of Diana Naim Attallah in the 1980s who loaned it to her several times over many years.

It was Mr Attallah's estate that put the item up for auction.

Ms Kardashian parted with a total of £163,800 for the cross, a figure far higher than Sotheby's £80,000 to £120,000 pre-sale estimate.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, on November 12, 2022.
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, on November 12, 2022.

Head of jewellery at Sotheby's London Kristian Spofforth said: "Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah Cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive.

"To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess's growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life."

The necklace most famously worn by Princess Diana in October 1987 at the London charity gala for Birthright, a charity defending women's human rights during pregnancy and childbirth.
The necklace most famously worn by Princess Diana in October 1987 at the London charity gala for Birthright, a charity defending women's human rights during pregnancy and childbirth.

Kim is no stranger to donning historic fashion items.

At last year's Met Gala, the media personality wore a Marilyn Monroe dress loaned to her from Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum.

The gown was worn by the legendary Hollywood actress during her famous performance of Happy Birthday to then US president John F Kennedy in 1962.

Keir Starmer's remarks come after the shocking case of David Carrick, who recently admitted to 49 sex offences

Keir Starmer says Met 'needs to be turned inside out' in the wake of serial rapist David Carrick
Ms Sunak has defended levelling up spending

Sunak wishes he could spend levelling up cash everywhere as he hands £19m to his own constituency
A big change is coming to Sainsbury's

Big change coming to Sainsbury's as key service to disappear from 237 supermarkets

Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin to the “fat boy in Dickens”, claiming he only wants to "make us think about nuclear weapons being used" insisting the Russian leader would never deliver on his threat.

Boris Johnson says Putin is like the 'fat boy in Dickens' and his nuclear threats are 'nonsense'
Rufus McLean

Scottish rugby star's campaign of domestic abuse laid bare, after he left girlfriend with split lip and black eye
Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates UK: When are they striking and will schools close?

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? Bus strike dates for 2023 revealed

Tory MP Simon Clarke defended his remarks today despite a rebuke from Michael Gove for suggesting nurses forced to use foodbanks needed to "budget better".

Row erupts over whether nurses can get by on £35k after ‘heartless’ comments by ex-minister
Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strikes 2023: When is the next strike date?

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

