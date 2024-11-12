'There are different views and opinions': MP behind assisted dying bill reveals cabinet split ahead of key vote

12 November 2024, 17:40

A key vote on assisted dying will take place at the end of the month.
A key vote on assisted dying will take place at the end of the month. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The MP behind the assisted dying bill has told LBC there is a cabinet split ahead of the key vote.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Kim Leadbeater said there are "a range of different views" on assisted dying within the cabinet, with some having campaigned in favour of it for decades while others refuse to support it on religious grounds.

"It is a free vote. And quite right, too, it should be," Ms Leadbeater said.

"The Prime Minister has made his views known and is on record historically as supporting a change in the law, particularly given his experience as the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"But there are different views and opinions within the cabinet. There are different views and opinions within government."

Read more: Teacher dying of bowel cancer begs MPs to approve assisted dying as proposed law published

Read more: Terminally ill can end their lives in just 21 days under new proposed assisted dying laws

Kim Leadbeater says the Goverment is juggling 'a delicate balance' on assisted dying

When asked if the views should be aired publicly, she said: "You end up in a really difficult situation because some people were here in 2015, so they're on record as to how they voted.

"So you can't really have some people able to speak."

Ms Leadbeater continued: "Within the health team, within the cabinet, there are a range of different views.

"There are colleagues here who have campaigned on this issue for decades, for 10 years, 20 years.

"There are other colleagues who, for religious reasons, feel that they couldn't support a bill like this, and I respect that."

She went on to say: "I think it's an important part of the discussion to know what parliamentarians think.

"That is our job, and we should be open and we should be transparent. And again, because it is a free vote, I think there should be freedom to talk about our views and opinions.

"It's hard when you're in government because you've also got to be neutral on the position, so you're juggling a delicate balance.

"But I think the important thing is that this debate happens, and we listen to all those different views and opinions.

"And certainly, what I've tried to do is facilitate a robust debate, but also a compassionate and respectful debate, irrespective of what our different views are."

Dame Esther Rantzen hails Labour's 'extraordinary' Kim Leadbeater for the assisted dying bill

Under the End of Life Bill, only terminally ill adults with less than six months to live who have a settled wish to end their lives would be eligible.

Anyone who wants to take their own life under the new law must live in England or Wales, have been registered with a GP for at least a year and have the mental capacity to make the right decision.

They must take the fatal medicine themselves - neither a doctor nor anyone else can administer it.

The details of the bill were released ahead of MPs' first vote on the proposal on November 29.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

x

Journalist who broke story of John Smyth's abuse defends Archbishop of Canterbury following resignation

Kate Mulcahy, 37, was found dead after a fierce blaze broke out at the home in Greater Manchester

Mother of four, 37, killed in fire at £1.2m home as her four young children 'manage to escape'

The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Why has Justin Welby resigned and what happens next to the Church? All your questions answered

The trio of brazen shoplifters has been jailed

Shameless shoplifters jailed for stealing £200,000 of goods in 120 offences after being caught on CCTV

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament

'Knifeman' arrested by armed police after reports of man 'carrying knives' outside Parliament

Justin Welby has resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury in the wake of abuse scandal

Read in full: Justin Welby's letter resigning as Archbishop of Canterbury

Curtis Green

Father-to-be shot dead after south London party named and pictured for first time as family pay tribute

Nottingham Panthers forward Johnson suffered a fatal neck injury in October 2023

Police issue update on man arrested over manslaughter of ice hockey player Adam Johnson

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns following damning report into Church abuse scandal

The husband of Erin Jayne Plummer has reportedly died in a suspected self-harm incident

Husband of Australian TV star dies suddenly two years after her suicide leaving three kids orphaned

Sue Gray

Sue Gray rejects Keir Starmer's job offer after being removed as chief of staff

Malin Andersson was caught in a horror motorway incident

Love Island star Malin Andersson 'seconds from death' after £100k BMW 'blew up and caught fire'

File photo of congestion on the M5

Teen girl killed in M5 crash fled police car onto motorway before being hit by oncoming traffic

Church abuse victims were treated 'very very badly' Keir Starmer has said, as calls grow for Justin Welby to resign

Starmer says Church abuse scandal victims were 'failed very, very badly' as calls grow for Archbishop to quit

Keir Starmer gives a press conference at Cop29

Starmer unveils new target to slash UK emissions - but insists he 'won't tell Brits how to live their lives'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The collision happened at around 11pm (FILE.)

Girl, 17, dies in horror M5 motorway crash after being detained by police

Police in Zhuhai after the incident

Dozens of people killed and over 40 injured after car ploughs into crowd outside stadium in China
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere
Nathaniel Dye

Teacher dying of bowel cancer begs MPs to approve assisted dying as proposed law published

Lineker will step down as host of Match of the Day (MOTD) at the end of this season but will present FA Cup coverage in the 2025/26 season and the World Cup in 2026

Gary Lineker breaks silence as it is confirmed he will leave MOTD but will still host FA Cup and World Cup
Snow could batter the UK this month

Exact date 'snow bomb' could batter UK as temperatures set to plummet

Keir Starmer at Cop29

Starmer says he 'won't tell people how to live their lives', as he joins Taliban at Cop29 climate change council
The Houses of Parliament

Report calls for ban on jeering in Parliament to end 'old boy's club'

Assisted Dying bill details have been released

Terminally ill can end their lives in just 21 days under new proposed assisted dying laws

Stephen Flynn to seek reelection in 2026—Will remain at Westminster until next General Election.

Stephen Flynn to seek Holyrood seat in 2026—Will remain at Westminster until next General Election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day
Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties
King Charles leads two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans for Remembrance Day services

King Charles leads nation in two-minute silence as he joins 10,000 veterans at Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News