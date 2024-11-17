Exclusive

Kim Leadbeater calls for MPs to 'step back' as Labour divisions deepen over assisted dying bill

Kim Leadbeater has been speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall.
The woman responsible for an assisted dying bill soon to be debated in Parliament has called for MPs to step back and allow those with lived experience to tell their stories.

Kim Leadbeater told LBC that politicians can “detract” from the moral issue of assisted dying by giving their opinion on the upcoming vote following Wes Streeting’s vocal criticism of the plan.

It comes ahead of a Labour debate on the subject, with the MP for Spen Valley aiming to change UK law - with wider conversation on the subject becoming increasingly heated.

Ms Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is expected to be debated at a second reading for around five hours on November 29.

Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Ms Leadbeater said: “The important thing is this is a free vote, there is a range of views across the cabinet… so I think its really important that views are heard but equally that the government maintains neutrality.

Lewis Goodall speaks to Kim Leadbeater

“I think it’s important that all those voices are heard and the debate is had, but also that we step back from what politicians are thinking and hear from people with lived experience.

“Let's not let politicians detract from the issues.”

Her comments come after Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who has said he will vote against the bill, called for a study into the cost of assisted dying.

Ms Leadbeater refused to confirm if she thinks Health Secretary Wes Streeting should withdraw the a study but called on him to not lose sight of the “moral” debate.

Earlier, Baroness Harriet Harman told LBC that Streeting should withdraw his study, as assisted dying is not an issue of money.

On Baroness Harman’s comments, Ms Leadbeater said: “I found it disappointing that people were speaking out before even seeing the bill.

“I absolutely agree (that this shouldn't be about money) this should be about terminally ill people.

“We aren't at that point yet (to look at the cost of assisted dying), the point now needs to be if we want to take this through parliament and have the debate that I believe we need to have.

“What we’ve got to do now is focus on the issues at hand, focus on the people.”

“I will champion better palliative care, but I’ll also champion the rights of dying people.”

Speaking to Lewis earlier, Baroness Harman said: "I think Streeting should reconsider how he's approaching this.

“And heavens above, he's got enough things to be getting on with... he can just leave it to people's individual conscience.

“He doesn't have to lead in this debate and in fact, it's important that he doesn't. So he should take a step back now."

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Leadbeater said it is “disappointing” that Wes Streeting had been so vocal in his opposition, claiming the Health Secretary was yet to read the bill.

It comes amid reports lawmakers could face a wait of "many months" to sign off on the bill, even if MPs go on to back proposals on November 29, Commons Leader Lucy Powell has said.

MPs have been given the free vote, set to take place at the end of the month, on whether doctors should be given the green light to help dying patients end their lives.

Under Leadbeater’s bill, the right to end a life would be restricted to terminally ill patients with less than six months to live.

The proposals would require approval from two doctors and a High Court judge, in what she insists are “the strictest safeguards in the world”.

If it passes the vote, the bill would then not be expected to clear its final stages in the Commons until April next year at the earliest, Ms Powell added.

Her remarks came after the Government faced calls to guarantee the Bill receives a two-day report stage lasting 16 hours to enable MPs to consider amendments, amid fears they will not be able to debate the issue fully.

But opposition campaigners have raised fears of coercion and labelled the bill a slippery slope to wider legislation.

Ms Leadbeater has so far rejected those arguments, saying her Bill has "three layers of scrutiny" in the form of a sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge, and would make coercion an offence with a possible punishment of 14 years in jail.

