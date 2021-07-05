Kim Leadbeater sworn in as an MP, six years after her sister Jo Cox

5 July 2021, 18:57

By Joe Cook

Kim Leadbeater has been sworn in as the MP for Batley and Spen, the same constituency represented by her sister, murdered former MP Jo Cox.

The Labour MP narrowly won Thursday's by-election by a majority of just 323 after a bitter contest.

Entering Parliament with a huge smile, the Labour MP gave a thumbs up as she took her seat in the House of Commons.

She opted to affirm her allegiance to the Queen during the brief swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking after the ceremony, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the Commons: "Could I just congratulate the honourable member for Batley and Spen for taking her place and also say my personal admiration for both her bravery and sense of duty in putting herself forward to stand for that seat after the tragic loss of her sister."

Read more: 'She took on the job that killed her sister': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater's 'courage'

Read more: Kim Leadbeater helped defeat politics of fear and division

Ms Leadbeater took her seat six years, one month and 16 days after her late sister Jo Cox joined, representing the same West Yorkshire constituency.

Jo Cox was the Labour MP for Batley and Spen between 2015 and 2016, before she was murdered by a far-right terrorist during the Brexit referendum campaign.

Speaking after her by-election victory on Thursday, Ms Leadbeater thanked her family, saying "without them I could not have got through the last five years nevermind the last five weeks."

Read more: Nick Ferrari challenges Tory MP who claims 'we didn't lose' Batley and Spen by-election

She also thanked the police for the protection she had been given amid allegations of intimidation during campaigning. She remarked: "Sadly I needed them more than ever."

"I'm absolutely delighted that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected division and they've voted for hope," she added.

Following the election win, Brendan Cox, the widower of Jo Cox, tweeted: "We are all incredibly proud of Kim Leadbeater today and Jo would have been too.

"While the result between the two main parties was close the extremists & haters were left trailing. The people of Batley & Spen have voted for decency and positivity once again."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rule changes for fully vaccinated people travelling to amber list countries are expected

PM unveils plan for fully-vaccinated people to no longer isolate after amber list holiday
Will social distancing end on July 19? The latest Covid rules explained

Will social distancing end on July 19? The latest Covid rules explained
Boris Johnson announced the changes on Monday

Wearing face masks set to become voluntary after step four, Boris Johnson confirms
Watch live as Boris Johnson announces the next stages of lockdown easing after 19 July.

LIVE: Boris Johnson to 'restore freedoms' after July 19

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, has gone missing from Kanagawa.

Police search for British woman, 28, missing in Japan

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings has made new claims about the Prime Minister

Boris Johnson said he would be 'ludicrous' choice for PM, claims Dominic Cummings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM
The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19
UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling
David Lammy's reaction to Labour's Batley and Spen victory

David Lammy's reaction to Labour's Batley and Spen victory

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London