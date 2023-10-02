‘Kind-hearted and harmless’ black man, 61, killed in suspected racist attack as woman, 36, charged with murder

Mr Brown's family has paid tribute and thanked the police and community. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Jasmine Moody

A woman has been charged with racially motivated murder, as the victim's family pays tribute to a 'beloved" man.

Christina Howell has been charged with the murder of Hubert Brown, from Easton, and appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court today.

She appeared in court but only spoke to confirm her name and address.

Mr Brown's family is being supported by a specially trained liaison officer.

They have released the following tribute: "During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many.

"He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual; it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.

"Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing.

"Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.

"As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other's presence and shared memories.'

Howell has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on 30 October.